7913 Deerfield St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3B/2BA House w/ Swimming Pool, A/C & Vaulted Ceilings! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in San Carlos featuring 1431 SF of living space over one level. This well-upgraded property boasts:

-Beautiful landscaping throughout maintained by landlord-provided landscaper! Lush grass front yard & large paver patio in back yard perfect for entertaining!

-Pristine swimming pool also maintained by landlord-provided pool service--beat the summer heat!

-Central A/C & heat

-Sprawling vaulted ceilings throughout the home opens up the living spaces!

-Lovely upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops & all stainless steel appliances

-2 car attached garage plus driveway. Washer/dryer provided in garage!

-Bright guest bedrooms w/ ceiling fans

-Large master suite w/ dual walk-in closets & attached private bathroom!

-Upgraded full bathroom in hallway



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2825

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided in garage

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two dogs max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per dog



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eK78cigzZlU

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: San Carlos / Allied Gardens

- FLOORING: Laminate & tile

- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway

- PROPERTY TYPE: House

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes

- POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED: Yes

- YARD: Yes

- YEAR BUILT: 1974



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: dishwasher, ice maker at refrigerator and exterior front yard outlets. Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used. Tenants will not have access to sloped backyard beyond locked chain link gate.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5047836)