Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:46 AM

7913 Deerfield St

7913 Deerfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

7913 Deerfield Street, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3B/2BA House w/ Swimming Pool, A/C & Vaulted Ceilings! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Gorgeous 3B/2BA house available for lease in San Carlos featuring 1431 SF of living space over one level. This well-upgraded property boasts:
-Beautiful landscaping throughout maintained by landlord-provided landscaper! Lush grass front yard & large paver patio in back yard perfect for entertaining!
-Pristine swimming pool also maintained by landlord-provided pool service--beat the summer heat!
-Central A/C & heat
-Sprawling vaulted ceilings throughout the home opens up the living spaces!
-Lovely upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops & all stainless steel appliances
-2 car attached garage plus driveway. Washer/dryer provided in garage!
-Bright guest bedrooms w/ ceiling fans
-Large master suite w/ dual walk-in closets & attached private bathroom!
-Upgraded full bathroom in hallway

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2825
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D provided in garage
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two dogs max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per dog

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eK78cigzZlU

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: San Carlos / Allied Gardens
- FLOORING: Laminate & tile
- PARKING: Attached garage and driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1974

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: As-is items: dishwasher, ice maker at refrigerator and exterior front yard outlets. Fireplace is decorative only and not to be used. Tenants will not have access to sloped backyard beyond locked chain link gate.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5047836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7913 Deerfield St have any available units?
7913 Deerfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7913 Deerfield St have?
Some of 7913 Deerfield St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7913 Deerfield St currently offering any rent specials?
7913 Deerfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7913 Deerfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7913 Deerfield St is pet friendly.
Does 7913 Deerfield St offer parking?
Yes, 7913 Deerfield St offers parking.
Does 7913 Deerfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7913 Deerfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7913 Deerfield St have a pool?
Yes, 7913 Deerfield St has a pool.
Does 7913 Deerfield St have accessible units?
No, 7913 Deerfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 7913 Deerfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7913 Deerfield St has units with dishwashers.
