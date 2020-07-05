7882 Inception Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool internet access

This three-bedroom and three-bathroom townhome is located in the Serra Mesa neighborhood in San Diego. The property is a twenty-two-minute walk from Mission Valley Center Station and a thirty-five-minute bus ride to downtown San Diego. The property itself is tucked in an array of masterfully-crafted buildings creating the perfect ambiance. Inside, the home boasts central ac, gas heating, a private patio, and rich hardwood flooring with the upstairs bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are ice and cozy with enough space for storage, especially in the masters bedroom that features a snug walk-in closet. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Celestine Park, Murray Ridge Park and Mission Heights Park



Nearby Schools:

Elevate Elementary - 0.69 miles, 10/10

Fletcher Elementary School - 0.64 miles, 8/10

Jones Elementary School - 1.34 miles, 8/10

Kearny Construction Tech School - 1.48 miles, 6/10



Bus lines:

928 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa - 0.2 miles

6 North Park - Fashion Valley - 0.6 miles



No Pets Allowed



