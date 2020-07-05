All apartments in San Diego
/
San Diego, CA
/
7882 Inception Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7882 Inception Way

7882 Inception Way · No Longer Available
Location

7882 Inception Way, San Diego, CA 92123
Serra Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
This three-bedroom and three-bathroom townhome is located in the Serra Mesa neighborhood in San Diego. The property is a twenty-two-minute walk from Mission Valley Center Station and a thirty-five-minute bus ride to downtown San Diego. The property itself is tucked in an array of masterfully-crafted buildings creating the perfect ambiance. Inside, the home boasts central ac, gas heating, a private patio, and rich hardwood flooring with the upstairs bedrooms having full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this beautiful kitchen surrounded by classic yet stylish wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use stainless steel appliances. The bedrooms are ice and cozy with enough space for storage, especially in the masters bedroom that features a snug walk-in closet. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Celestine Park, Murray Ridge Park and Mission Heights Park

Nearby Schools:
Elevate Elementary - 0.69 miles, 10/10
Fletcher Elementary School - 0.64 miles, 8/10
Jones Elementary School - 1.34 miles, 8/10
Kearny Construction Tech School - 1.48 miles, 6/10

Bus lines:
928 Fashion Valley - Kearny Mesa - 0.2 miles
6 North Park - Fashion Valley - 0.6 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4513597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7882 Inception Way have any available units?
7882 Inception Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7882 Inception Way have?
Some of 7882 Inception Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7882 Inception Way currently offering any rent specials?
7882 Inception Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7882 Inception Way pet-friendly?
No, 7882 Inception Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7882 Inception Way offer parking?
No, 7882 Inception Way does not offer parking.
Does 7882 Inception Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7882 Inception Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7882 Inception Way have a pool?
Yes, 7882 Inception Way has a pool.
Does 7882 Inception Way have accessible units?
No, 7882 Inception Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7882 Inception Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7882 Inception Way has units with dishwashers.

