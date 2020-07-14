All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4

7858 Cowles Mountain Court · No Longer Available
Location

7858 Cowles Mountain Court, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Spacious Ground Level 1BED/1BATH Condo in San Carlos - Recently remodeled condo in San Carlos Greens. Featuring chef's kitchen with white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large center island and quartz counter tops. Bright and airy balcony with mountain views. Spacious living room will fit a large sofa. Two closets in bedroom. Full bath with access from bedroom and hallway. Premium vinyl plank wood flooring. Wall A/C. Assigned parking close to unit. The San Carlos Greens amenities include pool, spa and recreation room. Central location close to freeways, stores, Cowles Mountain hiking trails and Lake Murray & Mission Trails Golf courses.

RENTAL CRITERIA
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies
- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5424597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 have any available units?
7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 have?
Some of 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 currently offering any rent specials?
7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 pet-friendly?
No, 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 offer parking?
Yes, 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 offers parking.
Does 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 have a pool?
Yes, 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 has a pool.
Does 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 have accessible units?
No, 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 does not have accessible units.
Does 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4 does not have units with dishwashers.
