7858 Cowles Mountain Ct Unit D4

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool hot tub

Spacious Ground Level 1BED/1BATH Condo in San Carlos - Recently remodeled condo in San Carlos Greens. Featuring chef's kitchen with white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large center island and quartz counter tops. Bright and airy balcony with mountain views. Spacious living room will fit a large sofa. Two closets in bedroom. Full bath with access from bedroom and hallway. Premium vinyl plank wood flooring. Wall A/C. Assigned parking close to unit. The San Carlos Greens amenities include pool, spa and recreation room. Central location close to freeways, stores, Cowles Mountain hiking trails and Lake Murray & Mission Trails Golf courses.



RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay a $50 screening fee online through our website www.missioncenterproperties.com/vacancies

- Must have a 650+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times monthly rent in verifiable income, good rental references and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date



No Pets Allowed



