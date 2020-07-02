All apartments in San Diego
7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6

7855 Via Belfiore · (858) 792-5797
Location

7855 Via Belfiore, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,150

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Spacious Townhome in Torrey Highlands Neighborhood- San Diego - Bright and spacious townhome located in the highly desirable Torrey Highlands neighborhood in San Diego. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome is in a great location within the neighborhood with walking distance to nearby shopping plazas, restaurants and walking trails. Enjoy your morning coffee or entertain guests in the welcoming front patio with plenty of space for outdoor lounge and dining furniture. Step into the townhome's entryway to the inviting living room with an electric fireplace and built-in media storage. The space transitions to a formal dining area with views into the kitchen. The kitchen features modern appliances and ample storage space. A bonus room/office space includes a built-in work space and storage cabinets. A powder room is also located on the first floor.

Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the second floor. The spacious master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub, walk-in glass enclosed shower and a large dual vanity with tiled countertops. Two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. New carpet recently installed in all three bedrooms and the second floor hallway. Other features of the townhome include central air conditioning, attached two car garage and a laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer. Tenants will have access to the community clubhouse, pool and spa. Trash service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.

Nearby schools to the community include: Willow Grove Elementary School, Black Mountain Middle School, Westview High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Highway 56, Interstate 5, 805 and 15. The property is close distance to shopping, grocery, and restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.

Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.

To schedule a showing call North County Property Group at 858-792-5797 to speak with our leasing department by pressing 1 from the menu options. The leasing team will answer any questions and help you schedule a showing.

Visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/rental-criteria to review our rental criteria prior to submitting an application. A $45 non-refundable application fee per adult will be charged. Every person over 18 who would reside at the property must complete and submit a rental application. We are a fair housing provider. All applicants will be subject to the same application criteria. To submit a rental application visit https://www.ncpropertygroup.com/san-diego-homes-for-rent and find the property of interest and click “Apply Online” to complete an application.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
North County Property Group
858-792-5797
leasing@ncpropertygroup.com
CA DRE #01922571
https://www.ncpropertygroup.com

(RLNE5896845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 have any available units?
7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 has a unit available for $3,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 have?
Some of 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 have a pool?
Yes, 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 has a pool.
Does 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
