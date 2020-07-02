7855 Via Belfiore Unit 6

Amenities

Spacious Townhome in Torrey Highlands Neighborhood- San Diego - Bright and spacious townhome located in the highly desirable Torrey Highlands neighborhood in San Diego. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome is in a great location within the neighborhood with walking distance to nearby shopping plazas, restaurants and walking trails. Enjoy your morning coffee or entertain guests in the welcoming front patio with plenty of space for outdoor lounge and dining furniture. Step into the townhome's entryway to the inviting living room with an electric fireplace and built-in media storage. The space transitions to a formal dining area with views into the kitchen. The kitchen features modern appliances and ample storage space. A bonus room/office space includes a built-in work space and storage cabinets. A powder room is also located on the first floor.



Three bedrooms and two bathrooms are located on the second floor. The spacious master bedroom suite features a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub, walk-in glass enclosed shower and a large dual vanity with tiled countertops. Two guest bedrooms share a full bathroom with a shower/tub combo. New carpet recently installed in all three bedrooms and the second floor hallway. Other features of the townhome include central air conditioning, attached two car garage and a laundry room equipped with a washer and dryer. Tenants will have access to the community clubhouse, pool and spa. Trash service included in the rental rate. No smoking. Pets OK with restrictions.



Nearby schools to the community include: Willow Grove Elementary School, Black Mountain Middle School, Westview High School. Commuting is convenient with quick access to Highway 56, Interstate 5, 805 and 15. The property is close distance to shopping, grocery, and restaurants and is a quick trip to Del Mar village and beaches, Del Mar Highlands, UCSD campus, and Sorrento Valley. Trips to unspoiled Solana Beach or stunning Torrey Pines State Reserve and Torrey Pines Golf Course.



Listing and marketing information provided is deemed reliable and accurate but not guaranteed - agent, broker, and tenant should confirm all property information and specifications before entering rental agreement.



