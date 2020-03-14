7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4

Amenities

2 bed condo, one parking spot, community pool! - LISTING DETAIL

This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a quiet community. This home offers: large living spaces, with plenty of room to spread out, bright rooms, one assigned parking spot! Easy access to Freeways, Grossmont Center, Cowles Mt., Lake Murray Community Park, and Mission Trails Regional Park.



This large 2 bed 2 bath 1048 sqft home features:

* Quiet community

* Ceiling fans

* Community pool

* Balcony

* Close to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants.

******Dishwasher inoperable******

BONUS: One assigned parking spot



Address: 7835 Cowles Mtn Court Unit B4

Security Deposit Same As Rent

Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Water/Trash, Power, Cable and Phone

No Smoking allowed in this property

No pets allowed at this property



FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Advent Property Management

Agent: Chris Vasilakis /BRE# 01861996

Email: christinavasilakis@yahoo.com ( email inquires only please )



