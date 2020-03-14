7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4

Amenities
2 bed condo, one parking spot, community pool! - LISTING DETAIL
This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a quiet community. This home offers: large living spaces, with plenty of room to spread out, bright rooms, one assigned parking spot! Easy access to Freeways, Grossmont Center, Cowles Mt., Lake Murray Community Park, and Mission Trails Regional Park.
This large 2 bed 2 bath 1048 sqft home features:
* Quiet community
* Ceiling fans
* Community pool
* Balcony
* Close to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants.
******Dishwasher inoperable******
BONUS: One assigned parking spot
Address: 7835 Cowles Mtn Court Unit B4
Security Deposit Same As Rent
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Water/Trash, Power, Cable and Phone
No Smoking allowed in this property
No pets allowed at this property
FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Chris Vasilakis /BRE# 01861996
Email: christinavasilakis@yahoo.com ( email inquires only please )
(RLNE3543801)