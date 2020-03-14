All apartments in San Diego
Location

7835 Cowles Mountain Court, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 bed condo, one parking spot, community pool! - LISTING DETAIL
This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath home is located in a quiet community. This home offers: large living spaces, with plenty of room to spread out, bright rooms, one assigned parking spot! Easy access to Freeways, Grossmont Center, Cowles Mt., Lake Murray Community Park, and Mission Trails Regional Park.

This large 2 bed 2 bath 1048 sqft home features:
* Quiet community
* Ceiling fans
* Community pool
* Balcony
* Close to shopping, grocery stores, restaurants.
******Dishwasher inoperable******
BONUS: One assigned parking spot

Address: 7835 Cowles Mtn Court Unit B4
Security Deposit Same As Rent
Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Water/Trash, Power, Cable and Phone
No Smoking allowed in this property
No pets allowed at this property

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Chris Vasilakis /BRE# 01861996
Email: christinavasilakis@yahoo.com ( email inquires only please )

(RLNE3543801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 have any available units?
7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 have?
Some of 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 currently offering any rent specials?
7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 pet-friendly?
No, 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 offer parking?
Yes, 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 offers parking.
Does 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 have a pool?
Yes, 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 has a pool.
Does 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 have accessible units?
No, 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 does not have accessible units.
Does 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7835 Cowles Mtn Ct Unit B4 has units with dishwashers.
