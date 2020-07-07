Amenities

7828 Civita Blvd. Available 11/05/19 Gorgeous Modern Three Story Townhome--Largest Floor Plan End Unit - Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the nicest homes in the luxurious new Civita community. This 1464 square foot townhome is three stories tall and has massive south-facing windows along the front side to let in lots of light. The first floor has a bedroom, full bathroom, patio, and garage. On the second floor, the open floorpan has the kitchen, dining room, living room, a half bathroom, and two balconies--one off the kitchen with gas line plumbed in for the grill, and one off the living room perfect for basking in the sun. The spacious master bedroom loft is on the top floor and has a huge master bathroom, walk-in closet, and laundry. This townhome has one of the largest floor plans the community has to offer, and it's the end unit so only one wall is shared with a neighbor and has more windows than other townhomes in the community. This home also has central air conditioning, a water softener, hardwood and tile flooring throughout (no carpet). Look up CivitaLife online to learn more about this exciting and luxurious community. There's a pool near the townhome and Civita has a full recreational center with a two story gym, olympic sized lap pool, another massive pool for relaxing in, multiple hot tubs, numerous cabanas, parks, lots of green space, and much more. Set aside time when viewing this townhome so that you can tour the amazing facilities that go with this property. Located centrally, all of San Diego is easy to access from this townhome. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties DRE # 02015867.



