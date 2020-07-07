All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:31 PM

7828 Civita Blvd.

7828 Civita Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

7828 Civita Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92108
Serra Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
7828 Civita Blvd. Available 11/05/19 Gorgeous Modern Three Story Townhome--Largest Floor Plan End Unit - Don't miss this opportunity to live in one of the nicest homes in the luxurious new Civita community. This 1464 square foot townhome is three stories tall and has massive south-facing windows along the front side to let in lots of light. The first floor has a bedroom, full bathroom, patio, and garage. On the second floor, the open floorpan has the kitchen, dining room, living room, a half bathroom, and two balconies--one off the kitchen with gas line plumbed in for the grill, and one off the living room perfect for basking in the sun. The spacious master bedroom loft is on the top floor and has a huge master bathroom, walk-in closet, and laundry. This townhome has one of the largest floor plans the community has to offer, and it's the end unit so only one wall is shared with a neighbor and has more windows than other townhomes in the community. This home also has central air conditioning, a water softener, hardwood and tile flooring throughout (no carpet). Look up CivitaLife online to learn more about this exciting and luxurious community. There's a pool near the townhome and Civita has a full recreational center with a two story gym, olympic sized lap pool, another massive pool for relaxing in, multiple hot tubs, numerous cabanas, parks, lots of green space, and much more. Set aside time when viewing this townhome so that you can tour the amazing facilities that go with this property. Located centrally, all of San Diego is easy to access from this townhome. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Neil at (619) 417-2824. Listed by Three Guys Properties DRE # 02015867.

(RLNE5247902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7828 Civita Blvd. have any available units?
7828 Civita Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7828 Civita Blvd. have?
Some of 7828 Civita Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7828 Civita Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
7828 Civita Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7828 Civita Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7828 Civita Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 7828 Civita Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 7828 Civita Blvd. offers parking.
Does 7828 Civita Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7828 Civita Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7828 Civita Blvd. have a pool?
Yes, 7828 Civita Blvd. has a pool.
Does 7828 Civita Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 7828 Civita Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 7828 Civita Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7828 Civita Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.

