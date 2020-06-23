7821 Mission Bonita Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath with 2 car garage! (Mission Trails / Allied Gardens) - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story home located within walking distance to Mission Trails Regional Park!

Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath with 2 car garage!

Updated kitchen, baths, and floors!

Approximately 1836 Sq Ft.

Pet considered pending owners approval.

18" tile throughout!

Fenced Yard with organic garden soil-ready for you to make it your own!



Huge kitchen with granite countertops with stainless steel appliances to include DCS Stove/Oven, convection microwave, chefs range hood with heat lamp, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator with ice maker/water dispenser--and wine refrigerator!



Gas fireplace!



Huge master bedroom(located on 2nd floor) including his/her closets (nearly 13' long). Professionally installed closet organizers by closet world! Ceiling Fan. Master Bath includes real marble, shower, toilet, and bidet! Master is 12'X18'!!



Remainder 3 bedrooms are also on second floor. All are approximately 10'x10' Full bath conveniently located just off the hallway of the three bedrooms.



First floor composed of Entry, entry linen closet, Kitchen, dining room, separate living room with skylight, and a 1/2 bath conveniently located just outside kitchen!



Oversized two car garage with automatic opener-- complete with full size washer and dryer. wood cabinets stretch out along entire wall inside garage!



Backyard composed of all organic soil-- perfect for all your gardening needs!



Dimensions:

Kitchen/Dining room: nearly 21' long and 13' wide!

Living room: 13'x24'

Master Bedroom: 12'X18'

3 bedrooms: all about 10'x10'



Central heat only.



Requirements:

All applicants 18 years of age or older:

$35 per applicant

Must provide 3 months paystubs (to verify monthly income) (or 2019 w2 and one paystub for January 2020

Looking for credit scores of 650 or higher.

Looking for total combined Net monthly income to be 2 1/2 to 3 times the rent amount

Must have good rental references; preferably one year or longer per reference.



Tenant responsible for water, gas/electric, and upkeep of backyard only. Owner pays for Trash.



The house is wired for an alarm but is NOT activated. Tenant would be responsible to pay for that if desired



Rent: $2995

Deposit: $2995

Pet deposit: $500 for one pet.

1 year lease



* Must carry renters insurance.



Address is 7821 Mission Bonita San Diego, Ca 92120



AVAILABLE 2/1/2020



Interested in viewing? Please text Derik at 619-820-2584. Please make sure you meet all the requirements mentioned above and also include mission bonita in the text



(RLNE4629976)