All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7821 Mission Bonita Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7821 Mission Bonita Dr.
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

7821 Mission Bonita Dr.

7821 Mission Bonita Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7821 Mission Bonita Drive, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath with 2 car garage! (Mission Trails / Allied Gardens) - Don't miss out on this beautiful 2 story home located within walking distance to Mission Trails Regional Park!
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath with 2 car garage!
Updated kitchen, baths, and floors!
Approximately 1836 Sq Ft.
Pet considered pending owners approval.
18" tile throughout!
Fenced Yard with organic garden soil-ready for you to make it your own!

Huge kitchen with granite countertops with stainless steel appliances to include DCS Stove/Oven, convection microwave, chefs range hood with heat lamp, dishwasher, side by side refrigerator with ice maker/water dispenser--and wine refrigerator!

Gas fireplace!

Huge master bedroom(located on 2nd floor) including his/her closets (nearly 13' long). Professionally installed closet organizers by closet world! Ceiling Fan. Master Bath includes real marble, shower, toilet, and bidet! Master is 12'X18'!!

Remainder 3 bedrooms are also on second floor. All are approximately 10'x10' Full bath conveniently located just off the hallway of the three bedrooms.

First floor composed of Entry, entry linen closet, Kitchen, dining room, separate living room with skylight, and a 1/2 bath conveniently located just outside kitchen!

Oversized two car garage with automatic opener-- complete with full size washer and dryer. wood cabinets stretch out along entire wall inside garage!

Backyard composed of all organic soil-- perfect for all your gardening needs!

Dimensions:
Kitchen/Dining room: nearly 21' long and 13' wide!
Living room: 13'x24'
Master Bedroom: 12'X18'
3 bedrooms: all about 10'x10'

Central heat only.

Requirements:
All applicants 18 years of age or older:
$35 per applicant
Must provide 3 months paystubs (to verify monthly income) (or 2019 w2 and one paystub for January 2020
Looking for credit scores of 650 or higher.
Looking for total combined Net monthly income to be 2 1/2 to 3 times the rent amount
Must have good rental references; preferably one year or longer per reference.

Tenant responsible for water, gas/electric, and upkeep of backyard only. Owner pays for Trash.

The house is wired for an alarm but is NOT activated. Tenant would be responsible to pay for that if desired

Rent: $2995
Deposit: $2995
Pet deposit: $500 for one pet.
1 year lease

* Must carry renters insurance.

Address is 7821 Mission Bonita San Diego, Ca 92120

AVAILABLE 2/1/2020

Interested in viewing? Please text Derik at 619-820-2584. Please make sure you meet all the requirements mentioned above and also include mission bonita in the text

(RLNE4629976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7821 Mission Bonita Dr. have any available units?
7821 Mission Bonita Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7821 Mission Bonita Dr. have?
Some of 7821 Mission Bonita Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7821 Mission Bonita Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7821 Mission Bonita Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7821 Mission Bonita Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7821 Mission Bonita Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7821 Mission Bonita Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7821 Mission Bonita Dr. does offer parking.
Does 7821 Mission Bonita Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7821 Mission Bonita Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7821 Mission Bonita Dr. have a pool?
No, 7821 Mission Bonita Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7821 Mission Bonita Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7821 Mission Bonita Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7821 Mission Bonita Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7821 Mission Bonita Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Pacific Gardens at Genesee
8148 Genesee Ave
San Diego, CA 92122
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Mission Pacific
4454 44th St
San Diego, CA 92115

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University