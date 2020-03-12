All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

7795 Via Montebello #1

7795 via Montebello · No Longer Available
Location

7795 via Montebello, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
7795 Via Montebello #1 Available 06/22/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in great location - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath multistory townhouse with a 2 car garage. Approx. 1750 sq ft. High ceilings, tall windows, custom paint and new beautiful wood floors accent the spacious and open main areas, which are flooded with natural light.

Located in the Carmel Valley/Penasquitos area that features modern Tuscan architecture, community pool and spa, ample parking and easy access to the 56. This home includes many features so popular in today's modern homes.

Close by community planners included a shopping center, anchored by an Albertsons grocery, there is a wide variety of convenience stores and restaurants. Within the Torrey Highlands community there are shady promenades to walk, community swimming pools and a spa, all only a short distance away. The resulting environment is a peaceful blend of community features, well manicured landscaping and a unique collection of charming homes.

This townhouse is a great value. Conveniently located near the 56 off of Camino Del Sur, half way between coastal and inland transportation corridors, it is a commuters dream home location.

This is a must see and will go quick! Call today to schedule your appointment to view. Small pets may be considered with additional pet rent and additional deposit. Available late June.

DRE # 02035049

(RLNE1813757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7795 Via Montebello #1 have any available units?
7795 Via Montebello #1 doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7795 Via Montebello #1 have?
Some of 7795 Via Montebello #1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage.
Is 7795 Via Montebello #1 currently offering any rent specials?
7795 Via Montebello #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7795 Via Montebello #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7795 Via Montebello #1 is pet friendly.
Does 7795 Via Montebello #1 offer parking?
Yes, 7795 Via Montebello #1 offers parking.
Does 7795 Via Montebello #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7795 Via Montebello #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7795 Via Montebello #1 have a pool?
Yes, 7795 Via Montebello #1 has a pool.
Does 7795 Via Montebello #1 have accessible units?
No, 7795 Via Montebello #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7795 Via Montebello #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7795 Via Montebello #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
