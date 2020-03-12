Amenities

7795 Via Montebello #1 Available 06/22/19 Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in great location - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath multistory townhouse with a 2 car garage. Approx. 1750 sq ft. High ceilings, tall windows, custom paint and new beautiful wood floors accent the spacious and open main areas, which are flooded with natural light.



Located in the Carmel Valley/Penasquitos area that features modern Tuscan architecture, community pool and spa, ample parking and easy access to the 56. This home includes many features so popular in today's modern homes.



Close by community planners included a shopping center, anchored by an Albertsons grocery, there is a wide variety of convenience stores and restaurants. Within the Torrey Highlands community there are shady promenades to walk, community swimming pools and a spa, all only a short distance away. The resulting environment is a peaceful blend of community features, well manicured landscaping and a unique collection of charming homes.



This townhouse is a great value. Conveniently located near the 56 off of Camino Del Sur, half way between coastal and inland transportation corridors, it is a commuters dream home location.



This is a must see and will go quick! Call today to schedule your appointment to view. Small pets may be considered with additional pet rent and additional deposit. Available late June.



DRE # 02035049



(RLNE1813757)