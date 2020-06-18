7767 Margerum Ave Unit 157

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

Great 1st floor unit in the Turtle Hill Condominiums!! - This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bath 1st floor unit, located in San Diego. It features a central cooling system. The living area has wooden laminate flooring. The home comes with an appliance package that includes, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave & new garbage disposal.. This unit has a patio to enjoy the outdoors. It also has 1 assigned parking & visitors parking. Community features pool, gym, clubhouse & BBQ



Rent includes Water & Sewer, Garbage & Disposal

Small pets are accepted with $35 pet rent

Lease Term: 11 months with renewal option

Parking: one assigned off street parking spot



AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.



$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.



Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com.



*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****



AMG Props

www.amgprops.com

AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com

619-304-9503



(RLNE4090727)