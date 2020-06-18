All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

7767 Margerum Ave Unit 157

7767 Margerum Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7767 Margerum Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
San Carlos

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Great 1st floor unit in the Turtle Hill Condominiums!! - This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bath 1st floor unit, located in San Diego. It features a central cooling system. The living area has wooden laminate flooring. The home comes with an appliance package that includes, refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave & new garbage disposal.. This unit has a patio to enjoy the outdoors. It also has 1 assigned parking & visitors parking. Community features pool, gym, clubhouse & BBQ

Rent includes Water & Sewer, Garbage & Disposal
Small pets are accepted with $35 pet rent
Lease Term: 11 months with renewal option
Parking: one assigned off street parking spot

AMG Props will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your current and previous rental and employment history. We would like to see at least 12 months of employment history.

$40 non-refundable application fee per person over 18, this fee is non-refundable. Applications will be processed in the order received (all information required must be present on the application in order for it to be considered complete). Renters insurance is required for your protection. We do not rent to anyone with any unpaid evictions or balance to previous landlords. $99 tenant setup fee due with first months rent.

Service animals are permitted with required to be screened by petscreening.com.

*****IF YOU ARE A PROPERTY OWNER CONSIDERING USING A PROPERTY MANAGER, LOOK NO FURTHER! WE WELCOME YOUR CALL OR EMAIL & LOOK FORWARD TO HEARING FROM YOU TODAY*****

AMG Props
www.amgprops.com
AMGProps1@email.showmojo.com
619-304-9503

(RLNE4090727)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

