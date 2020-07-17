All apartments in San Diego
7760 Margerum Unit #221

7760 Margerum Avenue · (858) 699-2886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7760 Margerum Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7760 Margerum Unit #221 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
7760 Margerum Unit #221 Available 08/15/20 Rare 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Top Floor Condo in Del Cerro - Located close to Mission Valley & Fashion Valley shopping and restaurants. Located within the desirable Hill & Dale complex. 3 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned parking spaces, additional guest parking available. Vaulted ceilings in the spacious living room allowing lots of natural light. Balcony off of living room. Open kitchen with sunken sink, quartz countertops, subway tiled backsplash and eat at kitchen bar. Separate dining room. Spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage throughout, including a storage closet off of balcony. Hard surface flooring throughout. A/C in unit and ceiling fans in every room. Walking distance to the amazing Mission Hills Regional Park & hiking trails which features a brand new park! Amazing community features including: tennis courts, pool, kids pool, clubhouse, BBQ area with picnic benches & laundry facilities. Pets considered on case by case basis and require additional deposit.

(RLNE5902995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7760 Margerum Unit #221 have any available units?
7760 Margerum Unit #221 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7760 Margerum Unit #221 have?
Some of 7760 Margerum Unit #221's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7760 Margerum Unit #221 currently offering any rent specials?
7760 Margerum Unit #221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7760 Margerum Unit #221 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7760 Margerum Unit #221 is pet friendly.
Does 7760 Margerum Unit #221 offer parking?
Yes, 7760 Margerum Unit #221 offers parking.
Does 7760 Margerum Unit #221 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7760 Margerum Unit #221 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7760 Margerum Unit #221 have a pool?
Yes, 7760 Margerum Unit #221 has a pool.
Does 7760 Margerum Unit #221 have accessible units?
No, 7760 Margerum Unit #221 does not have accessible units.
Does 7760 Margerum Unit #221 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7760 Margerum Unit #221 does not have units with dishwashers.
