7760 Margerum Unit #221 Available 08/15/20 Rare 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Top Floor Condo in Del Cerro - Located close to Mission Valley & Fashion Valley shopping and restaurants. Located within the desirable Hill & Dale complex. 3 bedroom, 2 baths with 2 assigned parking spaces, additional guest parking available. Vaulted ceilings in the spacious living room allowing lots of natural light. Balcony off of living room. Open kitchen with sunken sink, quartz countertops, subway tiled backsplash and eat at kitchen bar. Separate dining room. Spacious bedrooms and plenty of storage throughout, including a storage closet off of balcony. Hard surface flooring throughout. A/C in unit and ceiling fans in every room. Walking distance to the amazing Mission Hills Regional Park & hiking trails which features a brand new park! Amazing community features including: tennis courts, pool, kids pool, clubhouse, BBQ area with picnic benches & laundry facilities. Pets considered on case by case basis and require additional deposit.



