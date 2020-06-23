7757 Union Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage media room

Executive condo located in the heart of down town San Diego entertainment area (Little Italy).



Convenient to all of San Diegos attractions: 10 minute drive to San Diego International Airport.



15 minute walk to SD Convention Center, Civic Theater, train station, Sea Port Village, Gas Lamp district, USS Midway, Horton Plaza (shopping), Balboa park. Only a 15 minute drive to Sea World, San Diego Zoo, Coronado, Stadium.



The unit boasts wood floors, new mattress, Bose sound system, 55" flat screen, wireless TV headset. Intimate balcony with view of city-night lights.



Originally built as a one-bedroom, this layout is now remodeled as an open (suite-style) great room. Perfectly suited for a single or couple. Kitchen fully equipped with latest stainless steel appliances, including cooking utensils, wine glasses; large modern refrigerator; granite counter with 3 bar stools; Dining area has a table for 4.



Balcony has a Weber propane grill; and a single underground parking space is provided. secured bike room also available.



Bedroom has queen bed with state-of-the-art foam mattress, large dresser, ceiling fan with remote, and Ipod station. Lots of light; large walk-in closet;

Living room has a custom pull out sofa bed with aero-mattress built in.



Bathroom has a shower/tub area with glass tiles for easy cleaning; granite countertop and European towel warmer.



Washer & dryer located in a convenient hall closet.



Smoking is not permitted in the common areas, It is a non smoking complex. The building does not have a pool, gym or community areas.