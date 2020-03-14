All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

7715 Hazard Center Dr

7715 Hazard Center Drive · No Longer Available
San Diego
Mission Valley
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

7715 Hazard Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Mission Valley 2bd/2ba Elegant & Contemporary Condo w/1 Car Garage + 1 pkg space, Laundry, Balcony, Fireplace, A/C(7715 Hazard Center Dr) - Elegant, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, newer townhouse in the heart of Mission Valley! Close to shopping mall, movies & restaurants with quick freeway access! Immaculately kept condo with contemporary style. Attached 1 car garage w/stack washer & dryer is downstairs while the entire residence is on the 2nd floor. Unit has A/C, large balcony, stainless steel appliances & granite counter-tops! Great bedroom separation. Pool & spa in complex! NO COSIGNERS, NO SMOKERS, NO PETS!! QUIET RESIDENTS ONLY, LOTS OF OWNER OCCUPIED UNITS IN BUILDING & THE HOA DOES NOT TOLERATE NOISE OR PARTYING!

For more info on this & our other available rentals please visit our website @ RivieraSanDiego.com or call (858)273-2255
.
Available 7/14/19 with a 1 year lease with a $2400 deposit. Application fee is $35 per applicant. Please drive by the location before calling to schedule a viewing of the inside.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2049045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

