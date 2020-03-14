Amenities

Mission Valley 2bd/2ba Elegant & Contemporary Condo w/1 Car Garage + 1 pkg space, Laundry, Balcony, Fireplace, A/C(7715 Hazard Center Dr) - Elegant, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom, newer townhouse in the heart of Mission Valley! Close to shopping mall, movies & restaurants with quick freeway access! Immaculately kept condo with contemporary style. Attached 1 car garage w/stack washer & dryer is downstairs while the entire residence is on the 2nd floor. Unit has A/C, large balcony, stainless steel appliances & granite counter-tops! Great bedroom separation. Pool & spa in complex! NO COSIGNERS, NO SMOKERS, NO PETS!! QUIET RESIDENTS ONLY, LOTS OF OWNER OCCUPIED UNITS IN BUILDING & THE HOA DOES NOT TOLERATE NOISE OR PARTYING!



Available 7/14/19 with a 1 year lease with a $2400 deposit. Application fee is $35 per applicant. Please drive by the location before calling to schedule a viewing of the inside.



No Pets Allowed



