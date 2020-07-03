All apartments in San Diego
7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139

7677 Mission Gorge Road · No Longer Available
Location

7677 Mission Gorge Road, San Diego, CA 92120
Allied Gardens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 Available 06/26/20 Prime location, Dual masters, washer/dryer, pool, gym & We Love pets! - Beautiful Condo Located In Mission Valley ! Newer Community With Clubhouse, Pool, Underground Parking (2 Spaces Included) , Guest Parking, and Centrally Located With Easy Freeway Access In Any Direction!

6 - 9 Month Lease Available

Spacious Layout Featuring:
Dual Master Suites
Dishwasher, Fridge, Microwave And Stove Included
Granite Counters
Private Balcony With Storage
Fireplace
Central A/C
Washer/ Dryer Included In Unit

Unit Comes With 2 Underground Parking Spaces
Plenty Of Visitor Parking

Exterior Amenities Include:
Pool
Spa
Gym
Clubhouse (Available To Be Reserved For Private Parties)

PETS OK & NO PET RENT or WEIGHT LIMIT !!!!

**Photos may not be of actual unit, they are of a typical unit/features in this complex**
**Not all amenities apply to all units. Please check with a leasing agent for exact amenities**

We are a pet friendly company! Dogs and cats are okay on most properties, please see our FAQ on our website listed below.

Click the link below for our frequently asked questions regarding:

DO YOU HAVE PHOTOS OF THE INTERIOR?
DO YOU TAKE PETS?
WHAT IS THE SQUARE FOOTAGE?
WHAT ARE YOUR CRITERIA?
HOW DO I MAKE AN APPOINTMENT?

www.cambridgemgi.com/faq

lic #01524727

(RLNE2889367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 have any available units?
7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 have?
Some of 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 currently offering any rent specials?
7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 is pet friendly.
Does 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 offer parking?
Yes, 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 offers parking.
Does 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 have a pool?
Yes, 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 has a pool.
Does 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 have accessible units?
No, 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 does not have accessible units.
Does 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 has units with dishwashers.

