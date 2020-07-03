Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking hot tub

7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 Available 06/26/20 Prime location, Dual masters, washer/dryer, pool, gym & We Love pets! - Beautiful Condo Located In Mission Valley ! Newer Community With Clubhouse, Pool, Underground Parking (2 Spaces Included) , Guest Parking, and Centrally Located With Easy Freeway Access In Any Direction!



6 - 9 Month Lease Available



Spacious Layout Featuring:

Dual Master Suites

Dishwasher, Fridge, Microwave And Stove Included

Granite Counters

Private Balcony With Storage

Fireplace

Central A/C

Washer/ Dryer Included In Unit



Unit Comes With 2 Underground Parking Spaces

Plenty Of Visitor Parking



Exterior Amenities Include:

Pool

Spa

Gym

Clubhouse (Available To Be Reserved For Private Parties)



PETS OK & NO PET RENT or WEIGHT LIMIT !!!!



**Photos may not be of actual unit, they are of a typical unit/features in this complex**

**Not all amenities apply to all units. Please check with a leasing agent for exact amenities**



We are a pet friendly company! Dogs and cats are okay on most properties, please see our FAQ on our website listed below.



