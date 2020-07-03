Amenities
7677 Mission Gorge Rd #139 Available 06/26/20 Prime location, Dual masters, washer/dryer, pool, gym & We Love pets! - Beautiful Condo Located In Mission Valley ! Newer Community With Clubhouse, Pool, Underground Parking (2 Spaces Included) , Guest Parking, and Centrally Located With Easy Freeway Access In Any Direction!
6 - 9 Month Lease Available
Spacious Layout Featuring:
Dual Master Suites
Dishwasher, Fridge, Microwave And Stove Included
Granite Counters
Private Balcony With Storage
Fireplace
Central A/C
Washer/ Dryer Included In Unit
Unit Comes With 2 Underground Parking Spaces
Plenty Of Visitor Parking
Exterior Amenities Include:
Pool
Spa
Gym
Clubhouse (Available To Be Reserved For Private Parties)
PETS OK & NO PET RENT or WEIGHT LIMIT !!!!
