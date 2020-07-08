All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

7585 Charmant Dr. #802

7585 Charmant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7585 Charmant Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bed Upper Unit in Verano - - Upper Unit
- Verano Community
- Close to UCSD
- Granite Counters
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Washer/Dryer Included
- Community Pool

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5738785)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7585 Charmant Dr. #802 have any available units?
7585 Charmant Dr. #802 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7585 Charmant Dr. #802 have?
Some of 7585 Charmant Dr. #802's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7585 Charmant Dr. #802 currently offering any rent specials?
7585 Charmant Dr. #802 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7585 Charmant Dr. #802 pet-friendly?
No, 7585 Charmant Dr. #802 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7585 Charmant Dr. #802 offer parking?
No, 7585 Charmant Dr. #802 does not offer parking.
Does 7585 Charmant Dr. #802 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7585 Charmant Dr. #802 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7585 Charmant Dr. #802 have a pool?
Yes, 7585 Charmant Dr. #802 has a pool.
Does 7585 Charmant Dr. #802 have accessible units?
No, 7585 Charmant Dr. #802 does not have accessible units.
Does 7585 Charmant Dr. #802 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7585 Charmant Dr. #802 does not have units with dishwashers.

