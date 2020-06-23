7557 Dancy Road

Amenities

Mira Mesa, 7557 Dancy Rd, Wood Floors, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage! - Beautiful 2 story home conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and Sorrento Valley. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room and dining room have wood floors and vaulted ceilings. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Family room has wood floors, recessed lighting and a fireplace. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a granite vanity. Bedrooms 1 & 2 have cathedral ceilings, mirrored wardrobe doors and nice views. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity with double custom sinks and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #3 has mirrored wardrobe doors. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, mirrored wardrobe doors, private balcony, double sinks and a tub/shower combo.



No Pets Allowed



