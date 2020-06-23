All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:10 PM

7557 Dancy Road

7557 Dancy Road · No Longer Available
Location

7557 Dancy Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mira Mesa, 7557 Dancy Rd, Wood Floors, AC, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage! - Beautiful 2 story home conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, schools, parks and Sorrento Valley. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room and dining room have wood floors and vaulted ceilings. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors and counters. Family room has wood floors, recessed lighting and a fireplace. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a granite vanity. Bedrooms 1 & 2 have cathedral ceilings, mirrored wardrobe doors and nice views. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity with double custom sinks and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #3 has mirrored wardrobe doors. Master bedroom has cathedral ceilings, mirrored wardrobe doors, private balcony, double sinks and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4828815)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7557 Dancy Road have any available units?
7557 Dancy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7557 Dancy Road have?
Some of 7557 Dancy Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7557 Dancy Road currently offering any rent specials?
7557 Dancy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7557 Dancy Road pet-friendly?
No, 7557 Dancy Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7557 Dancy Road offer parking?
Yes, 7557 Dancy Road offers parking.
Does 7557 Dancy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7557 Dancy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7557 Dancy Road have a pool?
No, 7557 Dancy Road does not have a pool.
Does 7557 Dancy Road have accessible units?
No, 7557 Dancy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7557 Dancy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7557 Dancy Road has units with dishwashers.
