Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

7530 Andasol Street Available 03/23/19 Mira Mesa, 7530 Andasol Street - Close to Sorrento Valley! - Well maintained home with ceramic tile floors in Entry, DR, Hall and Hall bath. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and Corian counters. Ceiling fan in dining room, fenced rear yard with covered patio.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-433-2361 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



(RLNE2085230)