Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:43 AM

7530 Andasol Street

7530 Andasol Street · No Longer Available
Location

7530 Andasol Street, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
7530 Andasol Street Available 03/23/19 Mira Mesa, 7530 Andasol Street - Close to Sorrento Valley! - Well maintained home with ceramic tile floors in Entry, DR, Hall and Hall bath. Kitchen has ceramic tile floors and Corian counters. Ceiling fan in dining room, fenced rear yard with covered patio.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-433-2361 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE2085230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7530 Andasol Street have any available units?
7530 Andasol Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7530 Andasol Street have?
Some of 7530 Andasol Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7530 Andasol Street currently offering any rent specials?
7530 Andasol Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7530 Andasol Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7530 Andasol Street is pet friendly.
Does 7530 Andasol Street offer parking?
Yes, 7530 Andasol Street offers parking.
Does 7530 Andasol Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7530 Andasol Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7530 Andasol Street have a pool?
No, 7530 Andasol Street does not have a pool.
Does 7530 Andasol Street have accessible units?
No, 7530 Andasol Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7530 Andasol Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7530 Andasol Street has units with dishwashers.
