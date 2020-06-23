All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

7514 Girard Ave

7514 Girard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7514 Girard Avenue, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Gorgeous top level condo in the heart of La Jolla Village. The spacious unit shows beautifully w/ walnut floors, crown molding & glass mirrored doors in the bedrooms. Kitchen boasts matching stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Year round comfort with A/ C and lots of windows keep the unit light & bright. This modern secured building has free laundry on site, 2 assigned underground parking spaces& an elevator. Enjoy peek ocean view from your bedroom, and cool breezes on your private deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7514 Girard Ave have any available units?
7514 Girard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7514 Girard Ave have?
Some of 7514 Girard Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7514 Girard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7514 Girard Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7514 Girard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 7514 Girard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7514 Girard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7514 Girard Ave does offer parking.
Does 7514 Girard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7514 Girard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7514 Girard Ave have a pool?
No, 7514 Girard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7514 Girard Ave have accessible units?
No, 7514 Girard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7514 Girard Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7514 Girard Ave has units with dishwashers.
