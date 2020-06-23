7514 Girard Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Gorgeous top level condo in the heart of La Jolla Village. The spacious unit shows beautifully w/ walnut floors, crown molding & glass mirrored doors in the bedrooms. Kitchen boasts matching stainless steel appliances & granite counter tops. Year round comfort with A/ C and lots of windows keep the unit light & bright. This modern secured building has free laundry on site, 2 assigned underground parking spaces& an elevator. Enjoy peek ocean view from your bedroom, and cool breezes on your private deck.