750 State Street

Amenities
First floor one bedroom unit in an upscale downtown complex. This centrally located unit is perfect for anyone who wants to be downtown.
Large one bedroom with a gas fireplace in the living room, large enclosed private patio and storage closet. Washer and dryer in unit. Central a/c.
Unit comes with one assigned spot and also has guest parking. Complex has a 24 hour Lobby Attendant, pool, spa, gated entry and secured parking.
Water& Trash paid by HOA.
$225 move in fee & $200 refundable move in deposit charged by the HOA is tenants responsibility. You must schedule your move in with the Lobby Attendant a minimum of 7 days prior to your move and complete their required paperwork.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.