All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 750 State Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
750 State Street
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:55 PM

750 State Street

750 State Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Marina
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

750 State Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Marina

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
First floor one bedroom unit in an upscale downtown complex. This centrally located unit is perfect for anyone who wants to be downtown.

Large one bedroom with a gas fireplace in the living room, large enclosed private patio and storage closet. Washer and dryer in unit. Central a/c.

Unit comes with one assigned spot and also has guest parking. Complex has a 24 hour Lobby Attendant, pool, spa, gated entry and secured parking.

Water& Trash paid by HOA.

$225 move in fee & $200 refundable move in deposit charged by the HOA is tenants responsibility. You must schedule your move in with the Lobby Attendant a minimum of 7 days prior to your move and complete their required paperwork.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 750 State Street have any available units?
750 State Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 750 State Street have?
Some of 750 State Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 750 State Street currently offering any rent specials?
750 State Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 750 State Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 750 State Street is pet friendly.
Does 750 State Street offer parking?
Yes, 750 State Street offers parking.
Does 750 State Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 750 State Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 750 State Street have a pool?
Yes, 750 State Street has a pool.
Does 750 State Street have accessible units?
No, 750 State Street does not have accessible units.
Does 750 State Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 750 State Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University