San Diego, CA
7472 Collins Ranch Terrace
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

7472 Collins Ranch Terrace

7472 Collins Ranch Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

7472 Collins Ranch Terrace, San Diego, CA 92130
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning custom home in Collins Ranch gated community. This elegant 5 Bedroom and 5.5 Bath Home has many custom upgrades. One bed and bath on main level that opens up to Private courtyard entry with lush landscape and fountains. Theater room. Dining room with butlers pantry includes wine refrigerator and powder room. Cozy living room and gourmet kitchen with walk in pantry and sub zero custom cabinet refrigerator. Large Laundry room and 3 car attached garage. Upstairs 4 large bedrooms Master suite with retreat and built in fireplace. His and Hers closets dual shower heads and built in tub with vanity. Easy maintenance yard with above ground jacuzzi spa and built in BBQ.

Home is immaculate with many custom upgrades. Home is unfurnished. For more information or to view, please contact Janine at 619-922-5228

Rental Terms: Rent: $6,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $6,550, Available 5/1/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace have any available units?
7472 Collins Ranch Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace have?
Some of 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7472 Collins Ranch Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace offers parking.
Does 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace have a pool?
No, 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7472 Collins Ranch Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

