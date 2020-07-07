7472 Collins Ranch Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room

Stunning custom home in Collins Ranch gated community. This elegant 5 Bedroom and 5.5 Bath Home has many custom upgrades. One bed and bath on main level that opens up to Private courtyard entry with lush landscape and fountains. Theater room. Dining room with butlers pantry includes wine refrigerator and powder room. Cozy living room and gourmet kitchen with walk in pantry and sub zero custom cabinet refrigerator. Large Laundry room and 3 car attached garage. Upstairs 4 large bedrooms Master suite with retreat and built in fireplace. His and Hers closets dual shower heads and built in tub with vanity. Easy maintenance yard with above ground jacuzzi spa and built in BBQ.



Home is immaculate with many custom upgrades. Home is unfurnished. For more information or to view, please contact Janine at 619-922-5228



Rental Terms: Rent: $6,550, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $6,550, Available 5/1/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.