7464 Hyatt Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking range

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Linda Vista, 7464 Hyatt St, Washer and Dryer Hookups, Single Level, Close to Shopping, EZ Freeway Access! - Charming single level attached home conveniently located near shopping, schools, parks and EZ access to the 163 freeway. Two assigned parking spaces. Hookups for a full size washer and dryer.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5161971)