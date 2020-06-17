All apartments in San Diego
Last updated September 27 2019 at 9:15 AM

7464 Hyatt Street

7464 Hyatt Street · No Longer Available
Location

7464 Hyatt Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Linda Vista, 7464 Hyatt St, Washer and Dryer Hookups, Single Level, Close to Shopping, EZ Freeway Access! - Charming single level attached home conveniently located near shopping, schools, parks and EZ access to the 163 freeway. Two assigned parking spaces. Hookups for a full size washer and dryer.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5161971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7464 Hyatt Street have any available units?
7464 Hyatt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7464 Hyatt Street currently offering any rent specials?
7464 Hyatt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7464 Hyatt Street pet-friendly?
No, 7464 Hyatt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7464 Hyatt Street offer parking?
Yes, 7464 Hyatt Street offers parking.
Does 7464 Hyatt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7464 Hyatt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7464 Hyatt Street have a pool?
No, 7464 Hyatt Street does not have a pool.
Does 7464 Hyatt Street have accessible units?
No, 7464 Hyatt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7464 Hyatt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7464 Hyatt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7464 Hyatt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7464 Hyatt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
