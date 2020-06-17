Amenities

w/d hookup garage pool

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

7450 RAINSWEPT LANE Available 10/15/19 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN QUIET COMMUNITY OF SAN CARLOS - 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE. 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage and small fenced back yard. Newer appliances included and washer and dryer hookups in the garage. Located in the beautiful quiet Cottages Community.



Community pool and plenty of parking! Water, Trash and landscaping are included with the rent. Available 10/15/19 Please contact SD Realty and Management Inc. at 619-697-0602 for showings.



(RLNE3333771)