San Diego, CA
7450 RAINSWEPT LANE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

7450 RAINSWEPT LANE

7450 Rainswept Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7450 Rainswept Lane, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
7450 RAINSWEPT LANE Available 10/15/19 BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN QUIET COMMUNITY OF SAN CARLOS - 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE. 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage and small fenced back yard. Newer appliances included and washer and dryer hookups in the garage. Located in the beautiful quiet Cottages Community.

Community pool and plenty of parking! Water, Trash and landscaping are included with the rent. Available 10/15/19 Please contact SD Realty and Management Inc. at 619-697-0602 for showings.

(RLNE3333771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE have any available units?
7450 RAINSWEPT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7450 RAINSWEPT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE offers parking.
Does 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE has a pool.
Does 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE have accessible units?
No, 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7450 RAINSWEPT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
