All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7420 La Mantanza.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7420 La Mantanza
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:57 PM

7420 La Mantanza

7420 La Mantanza · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7420 La Mantanza, San Diego, CA 92127
Black Mountain Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This remodeled Prime Time, 5BD/5BA home, located in the prestigious gated community known as Santa Monica Neighborhood, is available for rent. Pool, Spa, Waterfall, Bonus Room, BBQ, 3 car garage, Gourmet Kitchen, Granite Countertops, 3 Ovens, Solar Panels (no electric bill), Smart Home (music speakers throughout the entire home), Travertine, Marble, and Carpet throughout, Gas Fire Places in Master and Living Room, Pool, A/C and Central Heat, and only 10 miles from Del Mar Beaches. Most importantly, zoned in the award winning Poway Unified School District. You are in the best school district from elementary to high school, in all of San Diego County!
This remodeled Prime Time, 5BD/5BA home, located in the prestigious gated community known as Santa Monica Neighborhood, is available for rent. Pool, Spa, Waterfall, Bonus Room, BBQ, 3 car garage, Gourmet Kitchen, Granite Countertops, 3 Ovens, Solar Panels (no electric bill), Smart Home (music speakers throughout the entire home), Travertine, Marble, and Carpet throughout, Gas Fire Places in Master and Living Room, Pool, A/C and Central Heat, and only 10 miles from Del Mar Beaches. Most importantly, zoned in the award winning Poway Unified School District. You are in the best school district from elementary to high school, in all of San Diego County!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 La Mantanza have any available units?
7420 La Mantanza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7420 La Mantanza have?
Some of 7420 La Mantanza's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 La Mantanza currently offering any rent specials?
7420 La Mantanza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 La Mantanza pet-friendly?
No, 7420 La Mantanza is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7420 La Mantanza offer parking?
Yes, 7420 La Mantanza offers parking.
Does 7420 La Mantanza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7420 La Mantanza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 La Mantanza have a pool?
Yes, 7420 La Mantanza has a pool.
Does 7420 La Mantanza have accessible units?
No, 7420 La Mantanza does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 La Mantanza have units with dishwashers?
No, 7420 La Mantanza does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University