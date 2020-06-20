7420 Calle Cristobal

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool hot tub volleyball court

Available 05/01/20 Condo in Sorrento Mesa - Property Id: 257857



2 master bedrooms, over 1,000 square feet. Immaculate condition, new kitchen counters and fresh paint!



water included, two parking spaces (1 covered, 1 uncovered), upstairs unit



Amenities: Spiral Staircase leading to spacioius loft, high vaulted cielings, balcony and fireplace. Central heat and AC. Refrigerator, microwave, diswasher, washer & dryer included!



Quiet family neighborhood with community pool, jacuzzi, basketball and sand volleyball courts. Adjacent to Lopez Ridge Park with playground, baseball field and fitness course. Walk to hiking/biking and equestrain trails at nearby Penasquitos Canyon Park.

No Dogs Allowed



