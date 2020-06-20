All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7420 Calle Cristobal
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

7420 Calle Cristobal

7420 Calle Cristobal · No Longer Available
Location

7420 Calle Cristobal, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
volleyball court
Available 05/01/20 Condo in Sorrento Mesa - Property Id: 257857

2 master bedrooms, over 1,000 square feet. Immaculate condition, new kitchen counters and fresh paint!

water included, two parking spaces (1 covered, 1 uncovered), upstairs unit

Amenities: Spiral Staircase leading to spacioius loft, high vaulted cielings, balcony and fireplace. Central heat and AC. Refrigerator, microwave, diswasher, washer & dryer included!

Quiet family neighborhood with community pool, jacuzzi, basketball and sand volleyball courts. Adjacent to Lopez Ridge Park with playground, baseball field and fitness course. Walk to hiking/biking and equestrain trails at nearby Penasquitos Canyon Park.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257857
Property Id 257857

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5690138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7420 Calle Cristobal have any available units?
7420 Calle Cristobal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7420 Calle Cristobal have?
Some of 7420 Calle Cristobal's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7420 Calle Cristobal currently offering any rent specials?
7420 Calle Cristobal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7420 Calle Cristobal pet-friendly?
No, 7420 Calle Cristobal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7420 Calle Cristobal offer parking?
Yes, 7420 Calle Cristobal offers parking.
Does 7420 Calle Cristobal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7420 Calle Cristobal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7420 Calle Cristobal have a pool?
Yes, 7420 Calle Cristobal has a pool.
Does 7420 Calle Cristobal have accessible units?
No, 7420 Calle Cristobal does not have accessible units.
Does 7420 Calle Cristobal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7420 Calle Cristobal has units with dishwashers.

