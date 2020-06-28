All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 17 2020 at 6:22 PM

738 Jersey Ct

738 Jersey Court · No Longer Available
San Diego
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

738 Jersey Court, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Weekly Rental! Steps to the ocean on private court leading straight to the sand. A couple blocks north of Belmont Park. Restaurants, nightlife, surf lessons, groceries, all steps away. Wake up to the sound of ocean waves crashing. The condo is ground lvl, 2 units total, providing privacy, quiet and safety for you and your family, while allowing you to view the beach activities from your enclosed large patio, with lounge chairs, tables, umbrellas, beach toys, games, 2 private carport spots.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Jersey Ct have any available units?
738 Jersey Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Jersey Ct have?
Some of 738 Jersey Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Jersey Ct currently offering any rent specials?
738 Jersey Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Jersey Ct pet-friendly?
No, 738 Jersey Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 738 Jersey Ct offer parking?
Yes, 738 Jersey Ct offers parking.
Does 738 Jersey Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 Jersey Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Jersey Ct have a pool?
No, 738 Jersey Ct does not have a pool.
Does 738 Jersey Ct have accessible units?
No, 738 Jersey Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Jersey Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Jersey Ct has units with dishwashers.
