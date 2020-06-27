Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

7375 Calle Cristobal # 210 Available 08/01/19 Sorrento Valley Mira Mesa Condo 2 bedroom 2 bath + quarter bath and a Loft - Canyon Park Villa East Condo and is a second floor corner unit with a Canyon view.



Double master bedrooms with an upstairs loft. Living room area has hardwood floors, fireplace and a very open feeling. The kitchen has an electric stove, stainless refrigerator, dishwasher and built in microwave. Both bedrooms have new plush carpets and the kitchen and bathrooms have new plank flooring. The large patio has full size washer/dryer area in storage closet. Forced heating and A/C. The unit comes with two assigned parking spaces with one being a carport. The complex has a very nice pool area and Jacuzzi



Canyon Park Villa is near Lopez Park and Penasquitos Canyon. Great access to I-5 and I-805 and very close to the businesses in Sorrento Valley.



Must have good credit. No Pets Please.

7375 Calle Cristobal # 210



BRE # 01008646



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3467517)