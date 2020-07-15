7324 Tooma #171

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

3bd/2bath townhouse assigned parking gated community - To view, please call Lou at 858-483-5111

OR

TEXT 7324+your first name to: 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)



* Sorry, NO smoking, NO pets. *

Newly remodeled unit in Paradise Hills near North Bonita. The large unit features recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and all new vinyl wood plank floors throughout the Townhome. The fully equipped kitchen includes quartz counter tops, a newer stove, full size refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave and lots of cabinet and counter space. Enjoy the private back yard area for entertaining and outdoor living.



Unit includes 2 parking spots (1 carport, 1 open), washer and dryer hookups and trash service. Beautiful sparkling community pool.



To view, please call Lou at 858-483-5111

OR

TEXT 7324+your first name to: 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)



Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking, NO pets.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5263489)