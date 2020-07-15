All apartments in San Diego
Location

7324 Tooma Street, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

3bd/2bath townhouse assigned parking gated community - To view, please call Lou at 858-483-5111
OR
TEXT 7324+your first name to: 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)

* Sorry, NO smoking, NO pets. *
Newly remodeled unit in Paradise Hills near North Bonita. The large unit features recessed lighting, ceiling fans, and all new vinyl wood plank floors throughout the Townhome. The fully equipped kitchen includes quartz counter tops, a newer stove, full size refrigerator, dishwasher, built-in microwave and lots of cabinet and counter space. Enjoy the private back yard area for entertaining and outdoor living.

Unit includes 2 parking spots (1 carport, 1 open), washer and dryer hookups and trash service. Beautiful sparkling community pool.

To view, please call Lou at 858-483-5111
OR
TEXT 7324+your first name to: 619-252-0033 (TEXT ONLY)

Apply online at www.MelroyProperties.com

Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance. Sorry, NO smoking, NO pets.
If you are an owner looking for Management services, Try our full service with no hidden fees and no risk! Call today at 858-483-5112

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5263489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7324 Tooma #171 have any available units?
7324 Tooma #171 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7324 Tooma #171 have?
Some of 7324 Tooma #171's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7324 Tooma #171 currently offering any rent specials?
7324 Tooma #171 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7324 Tooma #171 pet-friendly?
No, 7324 Tooma #171 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7324 Tooma #171 offer parking?
Yes, 7324 Tooma #171 offers parking.
Does 7324 Tooma #171 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7324 Tooma #171 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7324 Tooma #171 have a pool?
Yes, 7324 Tooma #171 has a pool.
Does 7324 Tooma #171 have accessible units?
No, 7324 Tooma #171 does not have accessible units.
Does 7324 Tooma #171 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7324 Tooma #171 has units with dishwashers.
