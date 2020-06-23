All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7316 Caribou Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7316 Caribou Ct
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:33 AM

7316 Caribou Ct

7316 Caribou Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7316 Caribou Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Torrey Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
Impressive 3,134 square foot single family home with top-line upgrades in the quiet and sequestered Torrey Highlands neighborhood in San Diego, California. It can be rented as furnished or unfurnished and has 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and a half bathroom. It also has a 3-car garage with driveway and street parking. Inside, the home features AC and gas heating for climate control, durable tiles in the main floor, rich hardwood on the stairs and second level, and full wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedrooms for added comfort. The beautiful open kitchen consists of glossy granite countertops, stylish rustic cabinets for storage, and high-end stainless steel appliances. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are negotiable. Book a showing now!

The closest park is Los Pensaquitos Canyon Preserve

Nearby Schools:
Westview High School - 0.84 miles, 10/10
Mesa Verde Middle School - 0.87 miles, 9/10
Deer Canyon Elementary School - 1.06 miles, 9/10
Pacific Trails Middle - 1.44 miles, unrated

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4642866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7316 Caribou Ct have any available units?
7316 Caribou Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7316 Caribou Ct have?
Some of 7316 Caribou Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7316 Caribou Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7316 Caribou Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7316 Caribou Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7316 Caribou Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7316 Caribou Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7316 Caribou Ct does offer parking.
Does 7316 Caribou Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7316 Caribou Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7316 Caribou Ct have a pool?
No, 7316 Caribou Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7316 Caribou Ct have accessible units?
No, 7316 Caribou Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7316 Caribou Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7316 Caribou Ct has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Fifty Twenty-Five
5025 Collwood Blvd
San Diego, CA 92115
One Paseo
3275 Del Mar Heights Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University