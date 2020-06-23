7316 Caribou Ct

Amenities

Impressive 3,134 square foot single family home with top-line upgrades in the quiet and sequestered Torrey Highlands neighborhood in San Diego, California. It can be rented as furnished or unfurnished and has 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and a half bathroom. It also has a 3-car garage with driveway and street parking. Inside, the home features AC and gas heating for climate control, durable tiles in the main floor, rich hardwood on the stairs and second level, and full wall-to-wall carpeting in the bedrooms for added comfort. The beautiful open kitchen consists of glossy granite countertops, stylish rustic cabinets for storage, and high-end stainless steel appliances. For your laundry needs, in-unit washer and dryer are provided. Pets are negotiable. Book a showing now!



The closest park is Los Pensaquitos Canyon Preserve



Nearby Schools:

Westview High School - 0.84 miles, 10/10

Mesa Verde Middle School - 0.87 miles, 9/10

Deer Canyon Elementary School - 1.06 miles, 9/10

Pacific Trails Middle - 1.44 miles, unrated



No Pets Allowed



