730 Santa Rita Place

Amenities
Great Home in Mission Beach!! **9-Month Rental** -
This beautiful fully furnished 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath home is located just a few homes back from Mission Beach. The spacious 1292 sq. ft. 3 story home has a laundry room, 3 balconys, Stainless Steel appliances and parking for 6 cars. The newly remodeled unit has carpeting and tile throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths. It comes with a BBQ, Gas Stove, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
- Laundry room - Living room - Walk-in closet
- Dishwasher - Dryer - Microwave
- Stainless steel appliances - Stove/Oven - Washer
- Balcony, Deck, or Patio - Air conditioning - Covered parking
- Guest parking - Granite countertop
Available with a 9 month lease starting in September
Rent – $3300
Security Deposit – $3400
NO dogs or cats of ANY size
$35 Screening Fee PER Application
Call or Email to schedule a showing Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm
(858) 488-1580 x105
Bill Luther Realty, Inc.
3685 Ocean Front Walk
San Diego, CA 92109
DRE #005525533
(RLNE3175562)