730 Santa Rita Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill guest parking

Great Home in Mission Beach!! **9-Month Rental** -



This beautiful fully furnished 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath home is located just a few homes back from Mission Beach. The spacious 1292 sq. ft. 3 story home has a laundry room, 3 balconys, Stainless Steel appliances and parking for 6 cars. The newly remodeled unit has carpeting and tile throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths. It comes with a BBQ, Gas Stove, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



- Laundry room - Living room - Walk-in closet

- Dishwasher - Dryer - Microwave

- Stainless steel appliances - Stove/Oven - Washer

- Balcony, Deck, or Patio - Air conditioning - Covered parking

- Guest parking - Granite countertop



Available with a 9 month lease starting in September

Rent – $3300

Security Deposit – $3400

NO dogs or cats of ANY size

$35 Screening Fee PER Application

Call or Email to schedule a showing Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm

(858) 488-1580 x105



Bill Luther Realty, Inc.

3685 Ocean Front Walk

San Diego, CA 92109

DRE #005525533



