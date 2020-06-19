All apartments in San Diego
730 Santa Rita Place
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

730 Santa Rita Place

730 Santa Rita Place · (858) 488-1584 ext. 105
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

730 Santa Rita Place, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 730 Santa Rita Place · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
guest parking
Great Home in Mission Beach!! **9-Month Rental** -

This beautiful fully furnished 2 Bedroom and 2 Bath home is located just a few homes back from Mission Beach. The spacious 1292 sq. ft. 3 story home has a laundry room, 3 balconys, Stainless Steel appliances and parking for 6 cars. The newly remodeled unit has carpeting and tile throughout and granite countertops in the kitchen and baths. It comes with a BBQ, Gas Stove, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

- Laundry room - Living room - Walk-in closet
- Dishwasher - Dryer - Microwave
- Stainless steel appliances - Stove/Oven - Washer
- Balcony, Deck, or Patio - Air conditioning - Covered parking
- Guest parking - Granite countertop

Available with a 9 month lease starting in September
Rent – $3300
Security Deposit – $3400
NO dogs or cats of ANY size
$35 Screening Fee PER Application
Call or Email to schedule a showing Monday - Friday from 9am to 4:15pm
(858) 488-1580 x105

Bill Luther Realty, Inc.
3685 Ocean Front Walk
San Diego, CA 92109
DRE #005525533

(RLNE3175562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Santa Rita Place have any available units?
730 Santa Rita Place has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 730 Santa Rita Place have?
Some of 730 Santa Rita Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Santa Rita Place currently offering any rent specials?
730 Santa Rita Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Santa Rita Place pet-friendly?
No, 730 Santa Rita Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 730 Santa Rita Place offer parking?
Yes, 730 Santa Rita Place does offer parking.
Does 730 Santa Rita Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Santa Rita Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Santa Rita Place have a pool?
No, 730 Santa Rita Place does not have a pool.
Does 730 Santa Rita Place have accessible units?
No, 730 Santa Rita Place does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Santa Rita Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Santa Rita Place has units with dishwashers.
