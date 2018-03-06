7175 Mohawk Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Completely Updated 3br/2ba Home with Central Heating/AC - Completely updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with central heating/AC system. Bright interior with beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Renovated kitchen with updated cabinetry and countertops. Appliances include stove/oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Nice size bedrooms with long closets. Fenced in small backyard. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer hookups including gas. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools including SDSU, public transportation and freeway access. Single small pet OK upon approval with deposit. Tenant must have and maintain renters insurance for duration of tenancy. Tenant must qualify on own - sorry NO co-signers. Street parking only.



