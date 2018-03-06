All apartments in San Diego
7175 Mohawk Street
7175 Mohawk Street

7175 Mohawk Street · No Longer Available
Location

7175 Mohawk Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely Updated 3br/2ba Home with Central Heating/AC - Completely updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home with central heating/AC system. Bright interior with beautiful laminate flooring throughout. Renovated kitchen with updated cabinetry and countertops. Appliances include stove/oven, dishwasher and refrigerator. Nice size bedrooms with long closets. Fenced in small backyard. Interior laundry room with washer/dryer hookups including gas. Conveniently located close to shopping, restaurants, schools including SDSU, public transportation and freeway access. Single small pet OK upon approval with deposit. Tenant must have and maintain renters insurance for duration of tenancy. Tenant must qualify on own - sorry NO co-signers. Street parking only.

****NOTE ABOUT OUR ADS - IF THERE IS NO CONTACT INFORMATION IT IS FALSE - ALL OF OUR ADS HAVE OUR CONTACT INFORMATION****

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT DIMENSIONS IN REAL ESTATE AT (619) 440-6331.

**** ALL VOICE MAILS WILL BE RETURNED HOWEVER EMAILS MAY BE DELAYED DUE TO HIGH VOLUME. PLEASE ALLOW UP TO 24 HRS FOR ALL REPLIES ****

(RLNE4172306)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7175 Mohawk Street have any available units?
7175 Mohawk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7175 Mohawk Street have?
Some of 7175 Mohawk Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7175 Mohawk Street currently offering any rent specials?
7175 Mohawk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7175 Mohawk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7175 Mohawk Street is pet friendly.
Does 7175 Mohawk Street offer parking?
No, 7175 Mohawk Street does not offer parking.
Does 7175 Mohawk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7175 Mohawk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7175 Mohawk Street have a pool?
No, 7175 Mohawk Street does not have a pool.
Does 7175 Mohawk Street have accessible units?
No, 7175 Mohawk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7175 Mohawk Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7175 Mohawk Street has units with dishwashers.
