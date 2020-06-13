All apartments in San Diego
7161 Barker Way

7161 Barker Way · No Longer Available
Location

7161 Barker Way, San Diego, CA 92119
Lake Murray

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Description

3 Bedroom San Carlos Home This 3 bedroom home features a tiled entryway with laminate flooring through the living room and hallway. Vaulted ceiling enlarges the already spacious living room. Continue to the tiled kitchen with separate dining area and large island. Large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Large master bedroom features 2 closets and private backyard access. All bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors. This home has a fenced in backyard and concrete patio. Washer and Dryer hook ups are conveniently located in the 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7161 Barker Way have any available units?
7161 Barker Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 7161 Barker Way currently offering any rent specials?
7161 Barker Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7161 Barker Way pet-friendly?
No, 7161 Barker Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7161 Barker Way offer parking?
Yes, 7161 Barker Way offers parking.
Does 7161 Barker Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7161 Barker Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7161 Barker Way have a pool?
No, 7161 Barker Way does not have a pool.
Does 7161 Barker Way have accessible units?
No, 7161 Barker Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7161 Barker Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7161 Barker Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7161 Barker Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7161 Barker Way does not have units with air conditioning.
