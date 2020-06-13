7161 Barker Way

Amenities

3 Bedroom San Carlos Home This 3 bedroom home features a tiled entryway with laminate flooring through the living room and hallway. Vaulted ceiling enlarges the already spacious living room. Continue to the tiled kitchen with separate dining area and large island. Large pantry and plenty of cabinet space. Large master bedroom features 2 closets and private backyard access. All bedrooms feature mirrored closet doors. This home has a fenced in backyard and concrete patio. Washer and Dryer hook ups are conveniently located in the 2 car garage.