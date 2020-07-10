All apartments in San Diego
716 Harris Ave
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

716 Harris Ave

716 Harris Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

716 Harris Avenue, San Diego, CA 92154
Palm City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
3 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home is San Diego. Located close to local park, shopping, dining and freeway.

This home has wood laminate and carpet flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Plenty of counter top space and cabinet space for kitchen storage.

There is family room, home has central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Fenced backyard has a Guava tree. Gardener service provided. Home has solar panels to off set electric. (tenant is responsible for any overages) There is an alarm system (not activated, tenants responsibility). Nest to control HVAC and Ring doorbell system.

Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Pet okay on approval with additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5805991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Harris Ave have any available units?
716 Harris Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 716 Harris Ave have?
Some of 716 Harris Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 716 Harris Ave currently offering any rent specials?
716 Harris Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Harris Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 716 Harris Ave is pet friendly.
Does 716 Harris Ave offer parking?
No, 716 Harris Ave does not offer parking.
Does 716 Harris Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Harris Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Harris Ave have a pool?
No, 716 Harris Ave does not have a pool.
Does 716 Harris Ave have accessible units?
No, 716 Harris Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Harris Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 716 Harris Ave has units with dishwashers.

