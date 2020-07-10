716 Harris Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system

3 Bed/2 Bath Single Story Home in San Diego - Single story home is San Diego. Located close to local park, shopping, dining and freeway.



This home has wood laminate and carpet flooring, the kitchen comes with a gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal and microwave. Plenty of counter top space and cabinet space for kitchen storage.



There is family room, home has central air conditioning, forced heating and ceiling fans. Washer and dryer hook-ups. Fenced backyard has a Guava tree. Gardener service provided. Home has solar panels to off set electric. (tenant is responsible for any overages) There is an alarm system (not activated, tenants responsibility). Nest to control HVAC and Ring doorbell system.



Rental insurance required upon move in. Trash Paid. Pet okay on approval with additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



