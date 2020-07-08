715 Venice Court

Amenities
Ocean Views in this upstairs Fully furnished modern P.B. condo 2 bedrooms, 3 bathroom, with a 2 car garage garage.
Fully Furnished including kitchen necessities.
100 feet to the ocean and the boardwalk. Right next to everything Pacific Beach has to offer.
A/C, dual kitchen all the amenities that you will need. 2 houses to beach and boardwalk. Close to bay. Deluxe amenities in this newly renovated building.
Full bathroom located in the garage so you can clean off after a day at the beach.
Rental Terms: Rent: $3,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,950, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.