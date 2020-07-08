715 Venice Court

Amenities

garage recently renovated air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ocean Views in this upstairs Fully furnished modern P.B. condo 2 bedrooms, 3 bathroom, with a 2 car garage garage.

Fully Furnished including kitchen necessities.



100 feet to the ocean and the boardwalk. Right next to everything Pacific Beach has to offer.



A/C, dual kitchen all the amenities that you will need. 2 houses to beach and boardwalk. Close to bay. Deluxe amenities in this newly renovated building.



Full bathroom located in the garage so you can clean off after a day at the beach.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.