Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
715 Venice Court
Last updated June 3 2020 at 5:00 AM

715 Venice Court

715 Venice Ct · No Longer Available
Location

715 Venice Ct, San Diego, CA 92109
Mission Beach

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ocean Views in this upstairs Fully furnished modern P.B. condo 2 bedrooms, 3 bathroom, with a 2 car garage garage.
Fully Furnished including kitchen necessities.

100 feet to the ocean and the boardwalk. Right next to everything Pacific Beach has to offer.

A/C, dual kitchen all the amenities that you will need. 2 houses to beach and boardwalk. Close to bay. Deluxe amenities in this newly renovated building.

Full bathroom located in the garage so you can clean off after a day at the beach.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Venice Court have any available units?
715 Venice Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Venice Court have?
Some of 715 Venice Court's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Venice Court currently offering any rent specials?
715 Venice Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Venice Court pet-friendly?
No, 715 Venice Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 715 Venice Court offer parking?
Yes, 715 Venice Court offers parking.
Does 715 Venice Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Venice Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Venice Court have a pool?
No, 715 Venice Court does not have a pool.
Does 715 Venice Court have accessible units?
No, 715 Venice Court does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Venice Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Venice Court does not have units with dishwashers.

