All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 7027 Camino Degrazia #203.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
7027 Camino Degrazia #203
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7027 Camino Degrazia #203

7027 Camino Degrazia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7027 Camino Degrazia, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Furnished 2br with sweeping Valley Views! - Property Id: 96719

Tastefully furnished VIEW condo overlooking Mission Valley! This home has newer kitchen appliances, Plantation shutters and furnished with everything you need to move right in! Features 2-bedrooms, 2-baths, 2-car garage, newer washer/dryer, fireplace, a/c, dishes, linens, 3 TV's, DVD player, etc.
Master bedroom has a king-size bed and 2nd bedroom has 2 twins.
Basic cable/internet/wifi is included.
Water is included.
Gas/electric included up to $100/mo.
Complex offers pool, spa and workout facility.
Fast, easy freeway access to I-8, I-5, I-805. and 163 freeways.
Available with 3-month minimum. No pets please. Professionally managed by Carol Weiler Property Management, Cal DRE# 01003839
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96719
Property Id 96719

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4656802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7027 Camino Degrazia #203 have any available units?
7027 Camino Degrazia #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 7027 Camino Degrazia #203 have?
Some of 7027 Camino Degrazia #203's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7027 Camino Degrazia #203 currently offering any rent specials?
7027 Camino Degrazia #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 Camino Degrazia #203 pet-friendly?
No, 7027 Camino Degrazia #203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 7027 Camino Degrazia #203 offer parking?
Yes, 7027 Camino Degrazia #203 offers parking.
Does 7027 Camino Degrazia #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7027 Camino Degrazia #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 Camino Degrazia #203 have a pool?
Yes, 7027 Camino Degrazia #203 has a pool.
Does 7027 Camino Degrazia #203 have accessible units?
No, 7027 Camino Degrazia #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 Camino Degrazia #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7027 Camino Degrazia #203 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Il Palazzo
2040 Columbia St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University