All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit).
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit)
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit)

6974 Mohawk Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
College East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6974 Mohawk Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College East

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Stylish 1 Bedroom in Dog Friendly Building - Completely remodeled apartment available in the heart of the College Area! This unit features new hardwood laminate flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, dishwasher, A/C unit, walk-in closet, and stylish barn doors for the bedroom. The property is dog friendly with a large shared yard - dogs up to 60 lbs will be considered (breed restrictions apply). Reserved parking and laundry facilities. Convenient location near SDSU with easy access to highway 8 and public transportation. Schedule a viewing today - this one won't last long! Calif DRE #02062905

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4980838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) have any available units?
6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) have?
Some of 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit)'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) currently offering any rent specials?
6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) pet-friendly?
Yes, 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) is pet friendly.
Does 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) offer parking?
Yes, 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) does offer parking.
Does 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) have a pool?
No, 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) does not have a pool.
Does 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) have accessible units?
No, 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) does not have accessible units.
Does 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit) has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Olympus Corsair
8583 Aero Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University