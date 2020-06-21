6974 Mohawk St. (Lower Unit)

Amenities

Stylish 1 Bedroom in Dog Friendly Building - Completely remodeled apartment available in the heart of the College Area! This unit features new hardwood laminate flooring, stainless steel kitchen appliances, dishwasher, A/C unit, walk-in closet, and stylish barn doors for the bedroom. The property is dog friendly with a large shared yard - dogs up to 60 lbs will be considered (breed restrictions apply). Reserved parking and laundry facilities. Convenient location near SDSU with easy access to highway 8 and public transportation. Schedule a viewing today - this one won't last long! Calif DRE #02062905



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4980838)