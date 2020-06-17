All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
6964 Parkside Avenue
6964 Parkside Avenue

6964 Parkside Ave · No Longer Available
Location

6964 Parkside Ave, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Paradise Hills - Townhouse - 2 Story - Remodeled - New Flooring - New Paint - - Paradise Hills Townhouse
- Remodeled (In Progress)
- New Flooring & Paint
- 2 Story
- One Car Garage + Driveway Parking

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE5153712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6964 Parkside Avenue have any available units?
6964 Parkside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 6964 Parkside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6964 Parkside Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6964 Parkside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6964 Parkside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6964 Parkside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6964 Parkside Avenue offers parking.
Does 6964 Parkside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6964 Parkside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6964 Parkside Avenue have a pool?
No, 6964 Parkside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6964 Parkside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6964 Parkside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6964 Parkside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6964 Parkside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6964 Parkside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6964 Parkside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
