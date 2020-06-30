6960 Fulton St

Amenities

2 bedroom one bath townhouse. All wood flooring. Refrigerator and stove included, granite countertops. Carpet on the staircase. Our rentals include water trash and sewer along with parking in the rental rate. Applications are $35, everyone 18 and over must apply. A $1,000 deposit is required for all rentals OAC.

No Pets Allowed



