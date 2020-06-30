Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

6928 Camphor Ln Available 05/22/20 Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom For Rent - San Diego - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful 2 bedroom townhome for rent! Located in a great community, this home comes with a designated parking spot and has a shared garage.



Recently renovated with new LVT flooring, carpet in bedrooms, new appliances, freshly painted, refinished bathtub with new vanity, new blinds, and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Great layout with living/dining and kitchen downstairs, and bedrooms/bathroom upstairs for privacy!



This community has a pool and hot tub! Situated close to schools, freeways, and shopping. Please come check this home out now! It will not last long. More photos to come soon. Inquire today to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



