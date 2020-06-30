All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like
6928 Camphor Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6928 Camphor Ln
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

6928 Camphor Ln

6928 Camphor Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6928 Camphor Lane, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
6928 Camphor Ln Available 05/22/20 Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom For Rent - San Diego - Tenant Planet is proud to present this wonderful 2 bedroom townhome for rent! Located in a great community, this home comes with a designated parking spot and has a shared garage.

Recently renovated with new LVT flooring, carpet in bedrooms, new appliances, freshly painted, refinished bathtub with new vanity, new blinds, and ceiling fans in bedrooms. Great layout with living/dining and kitchen downstairs, and bedrooms/bathroom upstairs for privacy!

This community has a pool and hot tub! Situated close to schools, freeways, and shopping. Please come check this home out now! It will not last long. More photos to come soon. Inquire today to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5764680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Westbrook Apartments
7134 Schilling Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6928 Camphor Ln have any available units?
6928 Camphor Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6928 Camphor Ln have?
Some of 6928 Camphor Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6928 Camphor Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6928 Camphor Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6928 Camphor Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6928 Camphor Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6928 Camphor Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6928 Camphor Ln offers parking.
Does 6928 Camphor Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6928 Camphor Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6928 Camphor Ln have a pool?
Yes, 6928 Camphor Ln has a pool.
Does 6928 Camphor Ln have accessible units?
No, 6928 Camphor Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6928 Camphor Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6928 Camphor Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 BedroomsSan Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly PlacesSan Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel ValleyPacific BeachEast VillageLa JollaRancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar CollegeSan Diego State University