Super attractive location!!! Single detached home located on a cul de sac, close to Fashion Valley Mall, USD, parks, shopping and more. Property is a single level and very spacious with 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, upgraded flooring and bathrooms, crown molding though out, backyard is large and specious for family/friends gatherings. Plenty of parking available and lets not forget...easy freeway access.