6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan some paid utils range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Two Bedroom in Linda Vista 5 Minutes from USD!



Features include:

- First floor apartment

- New kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops

- Wood/vinyl flooring throughout

- Ceiling fans in both bedrooms

- Small yard

- Onsite laundry

- Street parking

- Water, sewer, and trash included

- Smoke-free

- $1,000 security deposit (on approved credit)



Just a 5-minute bike ride from USD! Only 15 minutes to SDSU and the Naval Base and a short 10 minutes to downtown. Fashion Valley, Food 4 Less, Ralphs, Barnes N Noble, Trader Joes, and the green line trolley are only a 5-10 minute bike or car ride.



Pet-friendly with an additional deposit, pet rent, and weight restriction of 35 lb.



More photos coming soon!



Contact us today to learn more.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

License #02014508



Working with Mynd, you get:

*A fast online application process

*A resident mobile application to request service in the home

*Electronic rental payments

*Budget-friendly renters insurance



(RLNE4658226)