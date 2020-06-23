All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2

6911 Glidden St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Linda Vista
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6911 Glidden St, San Diego, CA 92111
Linda Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Two Bedroom in Linda Vista 5 Minutes from USD!

Features include:
- First floor apartment
- New kitchen cabinets with quartz countertops
- Wood/vinyl flooring throughout
- Ceiling fans in both bedrooms
- Small yard
- Onsite laundry
- Street parking
- Water, sewer, and trash included
- Smoke-free
- $1,000 security deposit (on approved credit)

Just a 5-minute bike ride from USD! Only 15 minutes to SDSU and the Naval Base and a short 10 minutes to downtown. Fashion Valley, Food 4 Less, Ralphs, Barnes N Noble, Trader Joes, and the green line trolley are only a 5-10 minute bike or car ride.

Pet-friendly with an additional deposit, pet rent, and weight restriction of 35 lb.

More photos coming soon!

Contact us today to learn more.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
License #02014508

Working with Mynd, you get:
*A fast online application process
*A resident mobile application to request service in the home
*Electronic rental payments
*Budget-friendly renters insurance

(RLNE4658226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 have any available units?
6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 have?
Some of 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 offer parking?
No, 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 have a pool?
No, 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6911 Glidden St Apt 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ridgewood Village
12435 Heatherton Ct
San Diego, CA 92128
Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University