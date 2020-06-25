All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 6904 Petit Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6904 Petit Street
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:34 PM

6904 Petit Street

6904 Petit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

6904 Petit Street, San Diego, CA 92111
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
6904 Petit Street Available 07/13/20 Beautiful, fully remodeled, 4 bed PLUS office, 2 bath home in Claremont for rent - Available July 13, 2020

Beautiful, fully remodeled, 4 bedroom PLUS office, 2 bathroom home is now available for rent.

Home of this quality and maintained with this much love rarely comes up for rent. If you are looking to rent a home that shows pride of ownership inside out look no further. Call us today to schedule your showing.

As you approach the home you will see that extra privacy is offered by a gated atrium entry. As you step into the home your eyes are immediately drawn to the back yard oasis, a perfect example of relaxed Southern California style. Just imagine relaxing in the back yard after a days work as you sit under the covered patio and listen to the sound of a fountain and enjoying the greenery. Newly refinished pool is perfect for those hot days when you need to cool down. A second covered deck is right at the pool steps. Large storage shed is perfect for overflow storage.

Stepping back into the home you will notice high grade laminate flooring through out. New paint, new baseboards and all new electrical switches/outlets through out. Whole house fan is new (cool your home in 10min on hot days).

Living, dining and kitchen space flows really well and allows for unobstructed views of the back yard. Kitchen has granite counter tops, ample prep and storage space, brand new stainless steel appliances to include a gas cook top.

Office or a den which is located off the kitchen is perfect extra space and connects to the attached 2 car garage (laundry in the garage).

4 bedrooms are all excellent size. Shared hall bathroom was fully remodeled and has a tub. Master suite has its own bathroom with a stand up shower and it's in excellent shape.

Central location of this home allows easy access to shopping, transportation and entertainment. Excellent neighborhood close to schools.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas, electricity and cable. Owner will allow dogs with an additional deposit. Please call for details.

Owner will provide monthly gardening and pool service.

Application Requirements:
$42 Application Fee per adult over the age of 18 yrs.
Credit Score of 680 or Higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $9,500 per month
Income Verification (at least 2 months of Pay Stubs or 2 yrs of Tax Returns)
Employment Verification
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4412379)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 Petit Street have any available units?
6904 Petit Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6904 Petit Street have?
Some of 6904 Petit Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6904 Petit Street currently offering any rent specials?
6904 Petit Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 Petit Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6904 Petit Street is pet friendly.
Does 6904 Petit Street offer parking?
Yes, 6904 Petit Street offers parking.
Does 6904 Petit Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6904 Petit Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 Petit Street have a pool?
Yes, 6904 Petit Street has a pool.
Does 6904 Petit Street have accessible units?
No, 6904 Petit Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 Petit Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6904 Petit Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Ocean House on Prospect Apartment Homes
400 Prospect St
San Diego, CA 92037
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University