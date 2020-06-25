Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly courtyard parking pool garage

6904 Petit Street Available 07/13/20 Beautiful, fully remodeled, 4 bed PLUS office, 2 bath home in Claremont for rent - Available July 13, 2020



Beautiful, fully remodeled, 4 bedroom PLUS office, 2 bathroom home is now available for rent.



Home of this quality and maintained with this much love rarely comes up for rent. If you are looking to rent a home that shows pride of ownership inside out look no further. Call us today to schedule your showing.



As you approach the home you will see that extra privacy is offered by a gated atrium entry. As you step into the home your eyes are immediately drawn to the back yard oasis, a perfect example of relaxed Southern California style. Just imagine relaxing in the back yard after a days work as you sit under the covered patio and listen to the sound of a fountain and enjoying the greenery. Newly refinished pool is perfect for those hot days when you need to cool down. A second covered deck is right at the pool steps. Large storage shed is perfect for overflow storage.



Stepping back into the home you will notice high grade laminate flooring through out. New paint, new baseboards and all new electrical switches/outlets through out. Whole house fan is new (cool your home in 10min on hot days).



Living, dining and kitchen space flows really well and allows for unobstructed views of the back yard. Kitchen has granite counter tops, ample prep and storage space, brand new stainless steel appliances to include a gas cook top.



Office or a den which is located off the kitchen is perfect extra space and connects to the attached 2 car garage (laundry in the garage).



4 bedrooms are all excellent size. Shared hall bathroom was fully remodeled and has a tub. Master suite has its own bathroom with a stand up shower and it's in excellent shape.



Central location of this home allows easy access to shopping, transportation and entertainment. Excellent neighborhood close to schools.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water, sewer, trash, gas, electricity and cable. Owner will allow dogs with an additional deposit. Please call for details.



Owner will provide monthly gardening and pool service.



Application Requirements:

$42 Application Fee per adult over the age of 18 yrs.

Credit Score of 680 or Higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $9,500 per month

Income Verification (at least 2 months of Pay Stubs or 2 yrs of Tax Returns)

Employment Verification

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4412379)