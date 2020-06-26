6882 Akins Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 Bath House Completely Remodeled - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house is a must see. Completely remodeled with pergo flooring throughout. Newer appliances in kitchen. Off street parking. Large front yard and a small backyard area as well. Washer/Dryer included. Pets considered with additional pet deposit and additional pet rent. Construction on a back unit will begin soon but there will be a fence in backyard to designate yard for this house. This home will not last long. Please contact Cody at 6198477022 or email at sdmetrogroup@hotmail.com to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5390424)