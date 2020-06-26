3 Bedroom 1 Bath House Completely Remodeled - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house is a must see. Completely remodeled with pergo flooring throughout. Newer appliances in kitchen. Off street parking. Large front yard and a small backyard area as well. Washer/Dryer included. Pets considered with additional pet deposit and additional pet rent. Construction on a back unit will begin soon but there will be a fence in backyard to designate yard for this house. This home will not last long. Please contact Cody at 6198477022 or email at sdmetrogroup@hotmail.com to schedule a showing.
(RLNE5390424)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6882 Akins Avenue have any available units?
6882 Akins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6882 Akins Avenue have?
Some of 6882 Akins Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6882 Akins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6882 Akins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6882 Akins Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6882 Akins Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6882 Akins Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6882 Akins Avenue offers parking.
Does 6882 Akins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6882 Akins Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6882 Akins Avenue have a pool?
No, 6882 Akins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6882 Akins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6882 Akins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6882 Akins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6882 Akins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)