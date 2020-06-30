6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool pool table tennis court

Comfortable 2 Bedroom in the Hills - Large 2 bed, 2 bath condo with modern amenities in the hills above Lake Murray! Features an incredibly spacious family room, master retreat with walk-in closet, and private covered patio. High-quality appliances including a Whirlpool dishwasher in the kitchen. Central air, central heat, reserved parking, and additional storage included for your comfort and convenience. The condo community features two swimming pools, jacuzzi, recreation room with pool table and table tennis, and four laundry facilities. Fantastic location near Del Cerro, Mission Trails Park, San Carlos Golf Course, Lake Murray, and Cowles Mountain. Don't miss this opportunity to live comfortably in one of San Diego's best neighborhoods! California DRE #02062905



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5203395)