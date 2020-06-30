All apartments in San Diego
6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C

Location

6864 Hyde Park Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
Comfortable 2 Bedroom in the Hills - Large 2 bed, 2 bath condo with modern amenities in the hills above Lake Murray! Features an incredibly spacious family room, master retreat with walk-in closet, and private covered patio. High-quality appliances including a Whirlpool dishwasher in the kitchen. Central air, central heat, reserved parking, and additional storage included for your comfort and convenience. The condo community features two swimming pools, jacuzzi, recreation room with pool table and table tennis, and four laundry facilities. Fantastic location near Del Cerro, Mission Trails Park, San Carlos Golf Course, Lake Murray, and Cowles Mountain. Don't miss this opportunity to live comfortably in one of San Diego's best neighborhoods! California DRE #02062905

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5203395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C have any available units?
6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C have?
Some of 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C currently offering any rent specials?
6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C pet-friendly?
No, 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C offer parking?
Yes, 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C offers parking.
Does 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C have a pool?
Yes, 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C has a pool.
Does 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C have accessible units?
No, 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C does not have accessible units.
Does 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6864 Hyde Park Dr. #C has units with dishwashers.

