Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7

6861 Alvarado Road · No Longer Available
Location

6861 Alvarado Road, San Diego, CA 92120
College East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
3 Bedroom Condo on Alvarado Rd - Two story spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town-home 1445 sq ft, close to all and San Diego State Fully fenced rear patio, comes with community pool, onsite laundry, fireplace and assigned parking. Great value. Small Pets Considered.

Apply today, this house will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes.. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

*Small Pets Considered

(RLNE1880082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 have any available units?
6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 have?
Some of 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 currently offering any rent specials?
6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 is pet friendly.
Does 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 offer parking?
Yes, 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 offers parking.
Does 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 have a pool?
Yes, 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 has a pool.
Does 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 have accessible units?
No, 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 does not have accessible units.
Does 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6861 ALVARADO ROAD #7 does not have units with dishwashers.

