Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
6833 Airoso
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

6833 Airoso

6833 Airoso Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6833 Airoso Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Del Cerro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
RECEIVE $500 OFF WHEN YOU MOVE IN BEFORE 11/1/19 ~3 bedrooms/2 baths with a pool! - Whether you jump right into this house or slide into the pool, you will regret not moving in today!

Appreciate all this home has to offer including fresh brand new paint, clean brand new carpet, ceiling fans large front driveway and so much more.

The living room is very spacious with a beautiful picture window. Around the corner is a dining nook perfect for a table and a direct view of the kitchen. In the kitchen, it is equipped with tiled countertops, vintage cabinetry, countertop stove, and wall oven, dishwasher, and stainless steel fridge! The kitchen window also overlooks your backyard with sights to the pool.

The hallway comes with additional storage and leads you back to all the bedrooms that feature spacious closets and ceiling fans.

Soak in the hallway bathtub or take a shower in the tiled shower enclosure in the master bathroom.

Pool and landscaping services are included for care-free maintenance.

Call today to schedule a tour!

(RLNE5085596)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6833 Airoso have any available units?
6833 Airoso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6833 Airoso have?
Some of 6833 Airoso's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6833 Airoso currently offering any rent specials?
6833 Airoso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6833 Airoso pet-friendly?
No, 6833 Airoso is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6833 Airoso offer parking?
Yes, 6833 Airoso offers parking.
Does 6833 Airoso have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6833 Airoso offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6833 Airoso have a pool?
Yes, 6833 Airoso has a pool.
Does 6833 Airoso have accessible units?
No, 6833 Airoso does not have accessible units.
Does 6833 Airoso have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6833 Airoso has units with dishwashers.
