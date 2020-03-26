6833 Airoso

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

RECEIVE $500 OFF WHEN YOU MOVE IN BEFORE 11/1/19 ~3 bedrooms/2 baths with a pool! - Whether you jump right into this house or slide into the pool, you will regret not moving in today!



Appreciate all this home has to offer including fresh brand new paint, clean brand new carpet, ceiling fans large front driveway and so much more.



The living room is very spacious with a beautiful picture window. Around the corner is a dining nook perfect for a table and a direct view of the kitchen. In the kitchen, it is equipped with tiled countertops, vintage cabinetry, countertop stove, and wall oven, dishwasher, and stainless steel fridge! The kitchen window also overlooks your backyard with sights to the pool.



The hallway comes with additional storage and leads you back to all the bedrooms that feature spacious closets and ceiling fans.



Soak in the hallway bathtub or take a shower in the tiled shower enclosure in the master bathroom.



Pool and landscaping services are included for care-free maintenance.



