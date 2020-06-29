Amenities

6822 Kramer Street Available 03/15/20 Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath home for rent! Highly desirable location! - This 750 square foot home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Nearby schools are Carson Elementary School, University of San Diego, and Mesa College Conveniently located by groceries stores, restaurants, and only a few minutes away from Fashion Valley Mall, also very close to the Linda Vista Community Park. Highly desirable location and layout! Updated photos on the way! Kitchen Appliances included are Stove, and refrigerator, also comes with a washer and dryer! This home also comes with a Beautiful, large and private backyard. Pets are welcome for an additional deposit. Renters insurance is required to rent with our company. All utilities are the tenants responsibility. You must have an income of at least 2 1/2 times the rent with no bankruptcies, and no evictions. Please contact Barbara at 619-569-0615 Today and sss what this great home has to offer!



