6820 Hyde Park Dr #B

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

3 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Condo; ground floor unit in San Diego - Single story condo at The Brentwood complex located in San Diego. Within minutes to shopping, dining and freeways.



This condo has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.



There is central air conditioning and forced heating. Two sliding glass doors with access to the patio from the kitchen and living room area. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Complex has a coin laundry, gym, clubhouse, BBQ, 2 pools and spa. Common areas are maintained by HOA



Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Sewer and Trash paid, all other utilities are the tenants responsibility. Small Pet on approval (max 20 lbs) and No Smoking allowed.



Please do not disturb current occupant.



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



