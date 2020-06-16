All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

6820 Hyde Park Dr #B

6820 Hyde Park Drive · (619) 464-6444
Location

6820 Hyde Park Drive, San Diego, CA 92119
San Carlos

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1567 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
3 Bed-2 Bath Single Story Condo; ground floor unit in San Diego - Single story condo at The Brentwood complex located in San Diego. Within minutes to shopping, dining and freeways.

This condo has carpet and vinyl flooring, the kitchen comes with an electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

There is central air conditioning and forced heating. Two sliding glass doors with access to the patio from the kitchen and living room area. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Complex has a coin laundry, gym, clubhouse, BBQ, 2 pools and spa. Common areas are maintained by HOA

Rental insurance required upon move in. Water, Sewer and Trash paid, all other utilities are the tenants responsibility. Small Pet on approval (max 20 lbs) and No Smoking allowed.

Please do not disturb current occupant.

Lease

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

(RLNE5583353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B have any available units?
6820 Hyde Park Dr #B has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B have?
Some of 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B currently offering any rent specials?
6820 Hyde Park Dr #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B is pet friendly.
Does 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B offer parking?
No, 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B does not offer parking.
Does 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B have a pool?
Yes, 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B has a pool.
Does 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B have accessible units?
No, 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B does not have accessible units.
Does 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6820 Hyde Park Dr #B has units with dishwashers.
