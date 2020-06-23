All apartments in San Diego
6812 Panamint Row - 4
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:56 PM

6812 Panamint Row - 4

6812 Panamint Row · No Longer Available
Location

6812 Panamint Row, San Diego, CA 92139
Bay Terraces

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Gorgeous Private Corner Unit! This Bonita/South Bay town-home has a light bright open floor plan, large patio, new countertops, brand new kitchen cabinets, and a full size laundry area inside unit. Newer tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom areas. Master bedroom has its own bathroom suite. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms to cool you down.

Utilities: Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent.

Two Assigned Parking Spaces, one is a carport, one is a parking spot. Guest parking available also.

Conveniently located right off the freeway, close to shopping, public transportation, parks and schools. Also near Bonita restaurants and Plaza Bonita Shopping mall. Meandering pathways all around make this a beautiful community.

No section 8 or pets will be accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6812 Panamint Row - 4 have any available units?
6812 Panamint Row - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6812 Panamint Row - 4 have?
Some of 6812 Panamint Row - 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6812 Panamint Row - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
6812 Panamint Row - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6812 Panamint Row - 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6812 Panamint Row - 4 is pet friendly.
Does 6812 Panamint Row - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 6812 Panamint Row - 4 offers parking.
Does 6812 Panamint Row - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6812 Panamint Row - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6812 Panamint Row - 4 have a pool?
No, 6812 Panamint Row - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 6812 Panamint Row - 4 have accessible units?
No, 6812 Panamint Row - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 6812 Panamint Row - 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6812 Panamint Row - 4 has units with dishwashers.
