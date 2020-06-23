6812 Panamint Row - 4

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Gorgeous Private Corner Unit! This Bonita/South Bay town-home has a light bright open floor plan, large patio, new countertops, brand new kitchen cabinets, and a full size laundry area inside unit. Newer tile floors in the kitchen and bathroom areas. Master bedroom has its own bathroom suite. Ceiling fans in the bedrooms to cool you down.



Utilities: Water, Sewer, and Trash included in rent.



Two Assigned Parking Spaces, one is a carport, one is a parking spot. Guest parking available also.



Conveniently located right off the freeway, close to shopping, public transportation, parks and schools. Also near Bonita restaurants and Plaza Bonita Shopping mall. Meandering pathways all around make this a beautiful community.



No section 8 or pets will be accepted.