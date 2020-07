Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking tennis court volleyball court

3 Bedrooms townhome - Beautiful 3 bedrooms townhome in Paradise Hills Area, 2 story unit with a good size patio.

Washer and dryer, fridge, stove all included.

Water and trash included with the rent.

2 assigned parking spaces.

Tennis and volleyball courts available.



Conveniently located near shopping stores, freeway access and military bases.



Please call or text (619) 240-4282 to schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5718597)