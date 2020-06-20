6747 Friars Road #126

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Mission Valley Condo - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit has been mostly remodeled. Unit is $2650 a month and is furnished. Can be unfurnished if needed. The unit comes with a garage and 1 additional parking pass. New countertops in the kitchen, carpet and tile throughout, Bathrooms all new, lots of storage space in unit, washer and dryer hookups in unit or there is a common washer/dryer right next to the unit. Unit has central air and heat and a very nice patio with nice views off of the dining room. This unit is minutes away from Fashion Valley Mall, Freeways, and Public Transportation. Owner covers water,sewage, trash, and basic cable. This unit will not last long. Please contact Cody at 619-847-7022 or email at sdmetrogroup@hotmail.com to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5759521)