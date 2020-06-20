All apartments in San Diego
6747 Friars Road #126

6747 Friars Road · No Longer Available
Location

6747 Friars Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Mission Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Mission Valley Condo - This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bathroom end unit has been mostly remodeled. Unit is $2650 a month and is furnished. Can be unfurnished if needed. The unit comes with a garage and 1 additional parking pass. New countertops in the kitchen, carpet and tile throughout, Bathrooms all new, lots of storage space in unit, washer and dryer hookups in unit or there is a common washer/dryer right next to the unit. Unit has central air and heat and a very nice patio with nice views off of the dining room. This unit is minutes away from Fashion Valley Mall, Freeways, and Public Transportation. Owner covers water,sewage, trash, and basic cable. This unit will not last long. Please contact Cody at 619-847-7022 or email at sdmetrogroup@hotmail.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5759521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6747 Friars Road #126 have any available units?
6747 Friars Road #126 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6747 Friars Road #126 have?
Some of 6747 Friars Road #126's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6747 Friars Road #126 currently offering any rent specials?
6747 Friars Road #126 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6747 Friars Road #126 pet-friendly?
No, 6747 Friars Road #126 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6747 Friars Road #126 offer parking?
Yes, 6747 Friars Road #126 does offer parking.
Does 6747 Friars Road #126 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6747 Friars Road #126 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6747 Friars Road #126 have a pool?
No, 6747 Friars Road #126 does not have a pool.
Does 6747 Friars Road #126 have accessible units?
No, 6747 Friars Road #126 does not have accessible units.
Does 6747 Friars Road #126 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6747 Friars Road #126 does not have units with dishwashers.
