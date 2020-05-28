Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

6705 Aliso Valley Way Available 07/08/20 Beautiful brand new Plan 3 4BR/4.5BA home in Casavia - Fantastic New Home @ Casavia by Pardee Homes. Plan 3 4 BR/4.5 BA. 2 Car plus garage. Patio yard made part of the indoor/outdoor living style. Easy care. All modern finishes, upgrades through out. Shutters in all windows, Master bedroom with retreat and fireplace. 1 Bed and Bath downstairs. Large glass doors off to backyard from kitchen, downstairs bedroom and living room lots of natural light.

All new stainless steel appliances. Large Laundry and storage room washer/dryer included. Available by July1. Please contact Janine for more information or to schedule a viewing of this home.



Please see photos.



School district Del Mar Union and San Dieguito High. Ashley Falls Elementary, Pacific Trails Middle and Torrey Pines High School.



Please contact Janine for further information or to schedule a showing. 619-922-5228

(RLNE4049807)