Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

6705 Aliso Valley Way

6705 Aliso Valley Way · No Longer Available
Location

6705 Aliso Valley Way, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
6705 Aliso Valley Way Available 07/08/20 Beautiful brand new Plan 3 4BR/4.5BA home in Casavia - Fantastic New Home @ Casavia by Pardee Homes. Plan 3 4 BR/4.5 BA. 2 Car plus garage. Patio yard made part of the indoor/outdoor living style. Easy care. All modern finishes, upgrades through out. Shutters in all windows, Master bedroom with retreat and fireplace. 1 Bed and Bath downstairs. Large glass doors off to backyard from kitchen, downstairs bedroom and living room lots of natural light.
All new stainless steel appliances. Large Laundry and storage room washer/dryer included. Available by July1. Please contact Janine for more information or to schedule a viewing of this home.

Please see photos.

School district Del Mar Union and San Dieguito High. Ashley Falls Elementary, Pacific Trails Middle and Torrey Pines High School.

Please contact Janine for further information or to schedule a showing. 619-922-5228
YouTube Video URL

(RLNE4049807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6705 Aliso Valley Way have any available units?
6705 Aliso Valley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 6705 Aliso Valley Way have?
Some of 6705 Aliso Valley Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6705 Aliso Valley Way currently offering any rent specials?
6705 Aliso Valley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6705 Aliso Valley Way pet-friendly?
No, 6705 Aliso Valley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 6705 Aliso Valley Way offer parking?
Yes, 6705 Aliso Valley Way offers parking.
Does 6705 Aliso Valley Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6705 Aliso Valley Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6705 Aliso Valley Way have a pool?
No, 6705 Aliso Valley Way does not have a pool.
Does 6705 Aliso Valley Way have accessible units?
No, 6705 Aliso Valley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6705 Aliso Valley Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6705 Aliso Valley Way does not have units with dishwashers.

